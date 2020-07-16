Poor leadership created this mess
It didn’t have to be this bad.
Two months ago, countries throughout Europe had COVID outbreaks as bad as or worse than ours.
Today, they have the pandemic under control and they can open their schools safely. Meanwhile, the pandemic here has gotten worse.
Why has the United States fared worse than almost any other country in the world at managing the pandemic?
The clear answer: leadership. Not a lack of leadership; the U.S. has suffered from harmful leadership.
President Trump continues to deny the seriousness of the pandemic. In March he said that anyone who wants a test can get one.
That was not true then. It’s not true now.
The president says that schools “must” open, but is doing nothing to help make that possible.
Trump still touts ineffective treatments while encouraging states to open their economies in ways that are dangerous.
This isn’t rocket science. We know what is required to make communities safe enough for schools to open.
Everyone has to wear masks in public.
People have to maintain social distance. Gatherings of more than 25 need to be banned. Bars have to be closed.
And it sure would help if the president didn’t encourage the exact opposite.
Robert Guttentag
Greensboro
A few doses of civility would go a long way
Essential workers are being verbally and physically abused by those refusing to wear a face-covering. None of the workers issued the executive order requiring masks.
Their request that a covering be worn is not their decision; they are following the law, and businesses can be cited for violating the executive order.
Further, certain Greensboro businesses have had to close a second time after reopening, due to COVID outbreaks. Some of their managers admit they had not required masks of employees or customers.
Front-line workers across the globe have been sworn at, spit at, screamed at, assaulted, shot at, and in one instance beaten to death.
Abusing them will not end the executive order. Freedom of speech rights can be exercised instead by contacting government representatives. The masks will be around as long as COVID escalates.
People resenting the executive order can let Trump know that guiding our country based on tweets from game-show host Chuck Woolery (Trump retweeted Woolery’s post that alleged that “everyone is lying” about COVID on Monday) isn’t productive, and that formulating a comprehensive, scientific plan will result in healthier Americans, a healthier economy and the end of masks.
Civility. Remember it?
Catherine Holt
Greensboro
Americans are dying; you keep not caring
More than 137,000 persons in America have died from COVID-19. And you don’t care.
You have some of the most knowledgeable people in the world telling you that it’s too early to open the country up again. And you don’t care. Despite all of the suffering that so many people are going through, you don’t care.
The ideas you have come up with — hydroxychloroquin and injecting household cleaners into human bodies — are not only scary; they are dangerous and potentially deadly.
It’s bad enough that you rarely mask up. It’s alarming that you call this pandemic a hoax.
The final straw for me was when you accused the Democrats of causing this virus just to mess with your reelection campaign.
News flash: This is not about you. Get over it. Do something constructive. Get a grip. Get a heart. Get a conscience.
Sharon Holt
Liberty
Declaration is worth a much closer read
I’m in favor of the long-overdue movement to change names and remove images that are insulting, demeaning, disrespectful and hurtful.
But in the same spirit that is leading to a new moniker for the professional football franchise in our nation’s capital, shouldn’t we also somehow address the phrase “merciless Indian savages” which is found in our Declaration of Independence?
Also regarding the document we commemorated earlier this month, here’s a suggestion for some housebound diversion: Take some time to read it and see if any items — “abuses and usurpations” — on the long list of grievances against despotism and tyranny are applicable today.
Here are some phrases to guide you in this fun-filled exercise: “obstructed the administration of justice,” “excited domestic insurrections amongst us,” “cutting off our trade,” “obstructing the laws for naturalization of foreigners” and “destroyed the lives of our people.”
Can you find others?
Kim Carlyle
Greensboro
