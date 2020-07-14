McConnell stalling aid for ordinary people
We are living through extraordinary times and we, the people, deserve an extraordinary response from our government. A global pandemic, record-high unemployment, and nationwide protests about racism have all converged to demonstrate how unequal our society is.
Nor is the crisis over. New COVID-19 cases have increased to 50,000 daily, more than double the high in April. More than 11% of our citizens remain without jobs and the numbers are rising even as pandemic unemployment insurance will expire July 31.
On May 15, House Democrats passed the HEROES Act to fund national testing and contact tracing, provide hazard pay for essential workers, save state and local governments from bankruptcies that will lay off even more essential employees, and extend pandemic unemployment insurance until January 2021. (The extra $600 per week provided by Congress equals a $15-per-hour wage.)
After bailing out billionaires, corporations and the stock market, however, Mitch McConnell opposes help for ordinary people. Call Sens. Thom Tillis (202 224-6342) and Richard Burr (202 224-3154) to tell them what you think.
Now is the moment for bold action to address the blatant disparities in our society. Let’s hope our current pain will create a more equal and united nation in the future.
Denise Baker
Greensboro
Past wrongs did occur, but this isn’t the past
I would like to respond to the letter from Melanie Rodenbough on Sunday, July 12 (“Here’s what white privilege did for me”).
I could be wrong, but I know of no person who gets to choose his or her race prior to birth.
Second, this is 2020, not 1920. Everyone I know agrees there were many terrible things perpetrated against Black people in the past. That also applied to many other minorities, including the Jews and Irish, who are predominantly white.
I am a little confused, however, because Rodenbough indicated that Black people were denied admittance to her Children’s Home, but she had Black classmates who were all denied scholarships in her integrated school. As for the G.I. Bill, although all benefits were not that same for Black and white veterans in the beginning, all veterans were and are eligible. As a veteran on the G.I. Bill, I couldn’t get into Harvard, Yale, Duke or many other colleges, but I didn’t feel denied.
Our country has come a long way in race relations the past 50 years. Yes, we have a long way to go, but living in the past will not get us there.
Jim Turnage
Greensboro
Stone commutation is a mob-like deal
Roger Stone was convicted of seven felonies by a jury of his peers. Those felonies were committed to protect the president. Even Attorney General William Barr said that those convictions were just. Stone said that he would never “roll on Trump.” This pledge of fealty is gangster talk. With Stone’s commutation, The Donald officially becomes The Don.
William and Debi Dudley
Greensboro
America is not perfect, but it remains great
Thomas Paine from “The American Crisis” in 1776: “These are the times that try men’s souls; the summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of his country; but he that stands by it now deserves the love and thanks of man and woman. Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered. …”
America, as conceived, is almost perfect. Unfortunately it is executed by people, all of whom are flawed. At our worst, we are no better than any other society, but at our best, we are the most amazing country in this world. Americans saved the planet from tyranny in two World Wars, explored the moon and brought down the Berlin Wall. Americans invented light bulbs, telephones, airplanes, the internet, PCs and cell phones. This is not serendipity. This is a direct result of American spirit, freedom, genius and tenacity.
Today, the world is on fire — no time for summer soldiers and sunshine patriots. This is the time to loudly speak our free minds and unashamedly reclaim our country. Remember the greatness of America, even while recognizing the shortcomings of her people. Choose freedom over tyranny. Choose law and order over mob rule. Choose America.
Stephen O’Connell
Greensboro
Complaints about wearing masks
I’m having trouble understanding the reasoning of those who protest wearing masks as an infringement on their freedom. I don’t remember ever hearing about protests of restaurants having signs requiring patrons to wear shirts and shoes.
Where were these people when stores put up signs saying “No food or drink in store”? Some of these signs are health department-driven and some are based on a store’s freedom to state who they are willing to do business with.
Have these people forgotten that there must always be limits to the freedom to do as you please when actions might harm others? And, why is it that the very people who complain about restrictions on business during the pandemic are also the ones who refuse to wear masks?
Our economy would be reopening a lot faster if everyone was wearing masks. You are the problem — not the businesses, and not the governor.
Dan Owens
Greensboro
Greene’s mixed legacy
With everyone wanting to rename or destroy every thing associated with slavery, why has nobody realized the very city we live in is named after a man who also owned slaves? Gen. Nathanael Greene.
Karen Earnhardt
Greensboro
