Lewis Pitts: Why it's right to challenge Madison Cawthorn

It is common sense that no one who has engaged in insurrection against our nation after taking an oath to support the Constitution should be allowed to be an elected official in our nation. Being a traitor has consequences.

After the Civil War, when former Confederates sought to return to elected office, the U.S. Congress enacted Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to forbid that. That provision, which bans insurrectionists, as well as setting minimum age, citizenship and residency requirements, prevails to this day. North Carolina law allows registered voters to challenge the qualifications of prospective candidates in their districts.

Last month, 13 courageous registered voters — nine women and four men from several counties in Western North Carolina — submitted a challenge against Madison Cawthorn to the N.C. Board of Elections. In sworn affidavits those voters say they have “reasonable suspicion,” the standard required by state law, that Cawthorn engaged in insurrection by his conduct before, on and after Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol. Those affidavits trigger a provision in state law requiring Cawthorn to establish that he is not, in fact, an insurrectionist. He has full rights to an attorney when appearing before a local panel of Election Board members. He can appeal a ruling he deems adverse to his interests to the State Board of Elections, and even appeal to both N.C. and federal appeal courts if he loses.