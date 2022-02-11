Lewis Pitts: Why it's right to challenge Madison Cawthorn

It is common sense that no one who has engaged in insurrection against our nation after taking an oath to support the Constitution should be allowed to be an elected official in our nation. Being a traitor has consequences.
After the Civil War, when former Confederates sought to return to elected office, the U.S. Congress enacted Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to forbid that. That provision, which bans insurrectionists, as well as setting minimum age, citizenship and residency requirements, prevails to this day. North Carolina law allows registered voters to challenge the qualifications of prospective candidates in their districts.
Last month, 13 courageous registered voters — nine women and four men from several counties in Western North Carolina — submitted a challenge against Madison Cawthorn to the N.C. Board of Elections. In sworn affidavits those voters say they have “reasonable suspicion,” the standard required by state law, that Cawthorn engaged in insurrection by his conduct before, on and after Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol. Those affidavits trigger a provision in state law requiring Cawthorn to establish that he is not, in fact, an insurrectionist. He has full rights to an attorney when appearing before a local panel of Election Board members. He can appeal a ruling he deems adverse to his interests to the State Board of Elections, and even appeal to both N.C. and federal appeal courts if he loses.
Given all the evidence being released by the U.S. House committee on Jan. 6, which reveals both the violent attack and the fraudulent scheme to prevent the transfer of power to the duly elected President Biden, we should be proud that our citizens and state are at the forefront of this important battle. Even Donald Trump’s lawyer in his second impeachment trial conceded that Jan. 6 was an “insurrection.” If the evidence reveals Cawthorn engaged in that insurrection, it would be an embarrassment to our state and a subversion of our law to allow him on the ballot.
Cawthorn has sued our State Board of Elections in federal court seeking to halt the voters’ challenge by falsely claiming his free speech rights have been violated by our state election laws that require him to show minimum proof that he is not a traitor. The State Board of Elections voter challenge has been correctly put on hold by a state judge until our Supreme Court finalizes the drawing of district lines.
Let’s commend those 13 voters for their willingness to get involved. And let’s commend the North Carolina lawyers who are representing them for free, without legal fees or future compensation. These voters are not doing this for a monetary award; that’s not even possible. They only want for Cawthorn to be subject to those constitutionally required qualifications before he is allowed on the ballot.
The lawyers for the voters are Greensboro resident Jim Exum, former chief justice of the N.C. Supreme Court, and former Republican N.C. Supreme Court Justice Bob Orr. Also lawyers from some of the top law firms in the state are involved. All are working for free and as a team being led by the nonprofit Free Speech for People based in Amherst, Mass. It is a noteworthy, bipartisan effort to defend democratic self-governance.
We all benefit from standing with these voters. Let your voices be heard. Help shape public opinion with accurate facts. The stakes could hardly be higher.
Lewis Pitts is a retired civil rights attorney who lives in Greensboro.