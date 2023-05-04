LIBATIONS, SENSATIONS: Dirty Logic, a Steely Dan tribute band out of Asheville, will perform the classic rock group’s 1977 album “Aja” (known for such hits as “Deacon Blues” and “Peg”) on Thursday at The Ramkat. The 11-piece band is a powerhouse that knows how to work the saxophone, among other instruments. For tickets, visit www.theramkat.com.