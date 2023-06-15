Belhaven University, president's list: Elijah Vaughn of Pleasant Garden

Belhaven University, dean's list: Sarah Lunceford of Elon, Emma Noble of Greensboro

Belmont University, dean's list, Greensboro: Chyler Lovern, Grace Homer

Berry College, dean's list: Hannah Hulsman of Greensboro

Bob Jones University, president's list, Alexander Hogsett of Summerfield

Bridgewater College, dean's list: Erin McDaniel of Greensboro

Campbellsville University, dean's list: Sophia Rose Ball of High Point

Cedarville University, dean's honors list: Micaiah Knott and Morgan McKinley, both of Greensboro; Kieran Rayfield of Summerfield

Emory & Henry College, dean's list: Cameron Blalock of Greensboro, Marshall Klug of Greensboro, Zachary McRae, Rachel Ritter of Gibsonville, Sarah Tiller of High Point

Furman University, dean's list: Summer Marsden and Caroline Wilson, both of Greensboro; Kennedy Hicks and Stephen McLean, both of High Point; Regan Richardson of Kernersville; Jackson Sudermann of Summerfield.

Georgia Southern University, president's list: Abigail Schoppa of Summerfield

Georgia Southern University, dean's list: Colin Dotson of Greensboro

Georgia State University, dean's list: Iecsha Willis of Greensboro

Grove City College: Jonah Armitage of Greensboro, dean's list; Silas Armitage of Greensboro, dean's list with high distinction; Mac Faircloth of Greensboro, dean's list with distinction; Benjamin Stewart of Oak Ridge, dean's list; Peter Van Eerden of Stokesdale, dean's list with distinction

Harding University, dean's list: Hannah Noble of Greensboro

James Madison University, dean's list: Anna Cox of Greensboro, Lauren Walker of Whitsett, Rachel Wall of Greensboro

Lee University, dean's list: Emily Gietzen of Colfax, Melissa Shaefer of Greensboro

Lehigh University, dean's list: William Gregory of Greensboro, Yash Patel of Oak Ridge

Mars Hill University, honor roll of the academic dean: Owen Michael Bynum of Gibsonville, Ashtin Sean Gainey of Greensboro, Jayleen Anise Maldonado of Jamestown, Zoe Carole Rumley of Pleasant Garden, Brian Anthony Smart of Greensboro

Mercer University: William Spurlock of Gibsonville, dean's list; Amaya Shackley of High Point, dean's list; Isabelle Parrett of Oak Ridge, president's list

Miami University, president's list: Catarina Palmer of Greensboro, Catherine Denysiewicz-Slowek of Greensboro

Miami University, dean's list: Katie Schaeffer of Stokesdale

Midway University, dean's list: Brittany Buchanan of Greensboro

Milwaukee School of Engineering, dean's list: Carmine Cappuccio of Greensboro

Muhlenberg College, dean's list: Mattea Pappa of Greensboro

Union University, dean's list, Clemmons: Samuel Boger

Piedmont University, dean's scholars: Marion Sloyan of Greensboro

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, dean's list: Camden Thomas of Greensboro

Southern New Hampshire University, president's list: Shauna Gammons, Kaveeta Haywood, Shawn Morrison and Joseph Tastet, all of Greensboro; Chase Combs of Julian; Shawn DeJournette and Frederick Price, both of Jamestown; Zachary Shackleton of Archdale; Christopher Seymour of High Point

Southern New Hampshire University, dean's list: Mark Labouef of Gibsonville; and Matthew Murphy, Ania Sawyer, Heather Roark and Wanda Wolfe, all of Greensboro

The University of Alabama, president's list: Brynn Parker of Eden

The University of Mississippi, dean's honor roll: Kelsey Atkins of Stokesdale, McKenna Silver of Greensboro

University of the Cumberlands, president's list: Megan Hicks of Greensboro

Utah Tech University, president's list: Hank Dodson of Greensboro, Nicky Dodson of Greensboro, Whitney Sweat of High Point

Wofford College, dean's list: Caroline Doss of Greensboro, Amanda McCoy of Greensboro, Kristine Shaw of Greensboro, Joshua Todd of Greensboro, Rivers West of Oak Ridge, Raymond Wheatley of High Point