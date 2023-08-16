When former President Jimmy Carter and his family chose hospice care for his end-of-life journey, it sparked a national conversation about end-of-life care choices.

Carter is nearing six months in hospice care, and his journey has proven that this type of care is not for the last days of life but is designed to support patients and families for months.

On Thursday, Aug. 17, the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization will recognize and thank Carter for his leadership and inspiring others to have these courageous conversations with loved ones. NHPCO has invited hospice and palliative care providers, throughout the country, to gather in Times Square in New York, N.Y. The world-famous Nasdaq screen will display a message of thanks to Carter. And hospice and palliative care leaders will gather to commemorate the moment with a few brief remarks.

Kristen Yntema, AuthoraCare Collective’s President/CEO, will be among those in attendance.

The event will livestream on NHPCO’s Facebook page: https://facebook.com/events/s/president-carter-times-square-/325315389924117/?mibextid=RQdjqZ.

