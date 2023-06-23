Achievers

UNCG’s college of visual and performing arts has announced the following:

Andy Hudson, assistant professor of clarinet, was recently a guest artist at the University of Michigan where he gave a clarinet masterclass and two performances with the international chamber sextet Latitude 49.

Janet Lilly, director of UNCG’s School of Dance, is featured in Rosalynde LeBlanc’s dance film, “Can You Bring It: Bill T. Jones and D-Man in the Waters,” which chronicles the process of re-staging D-Man in the Waters, a piece choreographed by Bill T. Jones and in which Lilly was an original cast member. The film began airing on PBS stations on May 1.

The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners approved 22 individuals, including Rio Dalton Chamberlain and Meredith Emily Smith, both of Greensboro, for North Carolina CPA licensure on June 20. A CPA licensure applicant must pass the Uniform CPA Examination and satisfy the state’s education, work experience and moral character requirements. CPAs licensed to practice in North Carolina must annually renew their license and complete at least 2,000 minutes (40 hours) of Continuing Professional Education each year.

Biscuitville Fresh Southern has announced the winners of its 2023 Biscuit Bake-Off Competition. Team Members Anareli Valdez Hernandez and Adela Serrano Morales from the 2619 Alamance Road Biscuitville restaurant in Burlington have taken home the title this year.

Biscuitville’s annual Biscuit Bake-Off features multiple rounds of competition between employee biscuit makers from the more than 70 Biscuitville restaurants in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. The bake-off competition starts in the spring, beginning at the biscuit makers’ home restaurants and concluding with the final two crew members and final two managers competing against one another in the championship round in May. Biscuitville announced the winners at the company’s annual employee celebration held June 20.

The Alamance Road Biscuitville biscuit makers competed against Team Members Paul McCrea and Greg Slaughter from Biscuitville’s Lynchburg, Va., restaurant.

Throughout the competition rounds, judges evaluated the technique and speed of the biscuit makers, as well the size, color and taste of the final product to see which team members best demonstrated they had mastered the skillful craft of biscuit-making.

Winners receive a prize of $2,000 each.

Additionally, runners-up receive $1,000.

Abby Donnelly, CEO Coach with The Leadership & Legacy Group, was invited to the Author Showcase at the 2023 Exit Planning Summit in Scottsdale, Ariz., to present her book, “Straight Talk About Planning Your Succession: A Primer for CEOs.”

She also promoted her upcoming book, “An Insider’s Guide to Succession and Exit. Beyond the Financials: 10 Powerful Principles for Transitioning Your Business” which will be out this fall.

Announcements

For the sixth consecutive year, the City of Greensboro ranks among the top-40 Best-Run Cities in America according to the credit services website WalletHub. The Gate City checks in 35th among 149 cities rated in this year’s report thanks in part to strong scores in financial stability, total budget per capita and education. Greensboro is one of three North Carolina cities listed in the top 40, along with Durham and Raleigh.

WalletHub compared the quality of services residents received against the city’s total budget to determine a municipality’s operating efficiency and the effectiveness of local leadership. The website noted inflation and elevated homicide rates were key metrics in this year’s study, which again revealed how larger cities are more complex and therefore, more challenging to manage.

Awards

The Greensboro History Museum has received the prestigious Award of Excellence from the American Association for State and Local History for its “NC Democracy: Eleven Elections” exhibit. The Award of Excellence is part of the AASLH Leadership in History Awards, the national organization’s most prestigious recognition for achievement in the preservation of state and local history.

“NC Democracy: Eleven Elections” explores choices and changes across 11 state elections between 1776 and 2010, illustrating the twists and turns of who could participate, how voters cast their ballots, and what influenced decisions that continue to shape what democracy means today. The exhibition encourages visitors to explore what democracy has meant to different people at different moments in North Carolina history and how decisions in 1776, 1898 or 1970 continue to matter today. Learn more about the exhibit at tinyurl.com/z8dpwc5w.

Grants

The Greensboro Literary Organization has been approved for a $20,000 Grants for Arts Projects award from the National Endowment for the Arts to support the Greensboro Bound Literary Festival. This project brings thousands of book lovers, readers, writers, publishers, academics and scholars to downtown Greensboro and provides a platform for dialogue and discussion to create a better understanding of and empathy for the human condition.

GLO’s project is among 1,130 projects across the country, totaling more than $31 million, that were selected during this second round of Grants for Arts Projects fiscal year 2023 funding.

On the Move

Terri Jackson joined Sanctuary House as their new full-time chief philanthropy officer.

Kathy Bull is the Kellin Foundation’s new development director. Dannay McKinney, a former intern for the nonprofit, is the new Kellin Foundation Service Coordinator.

Carolina Core FC, the newest independent club edition to MLS NEXT Pro, has appointed Roy Lassiter as the head coach ahead of the 2024 inaugural season. Carolina Core FC has sold out 50% of the reserved seating capacity for the inaugural season. To purchase tickets, visit www.carolinacorefc.com/tickets.

Andre Harvin is the new chief pharmacy officer for Cone Health. Harvin previously led oncology pharmacy at Cone Health Cancer Centers.