Achievers

On June 27, Frederick Lopez of the Dominican Republic, was awarded his U.S. citizenship at a swearing-in ceremony in Charlotte. Lopez is an information technology/network support technician at Pennybyrn retirement community. A celebration will be held at 11 a.m. July 10 in Ilderton Hall on the Pennybyrn campus, located at 109 Penny Road in High Point.

The celebration program will include U.S. Congresswoman Kathy Manning with a special presentation to Lopez. While the event is a private ceremony for those working and living in the Pennbyrn community, many local and state leaders and other delegates have been invited and are expected to attend.

Announcements

Lumos, which offers fiber internet service across North Carolina and Virginia, will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. July 11 at a tented field at the intersection of Graham Street and Beaumont Avenue in Burlington.

To RSVP, email stuart.widener@lumosfiber.com. The deadline is today, July 7.

Awards

Economic development professionals across North Carolina were honored for their contributions to the economic development profession and their communities at the North Carolina Economic Development Association 2023 Annual Conference. The awards distinguish members making significant and valued contributions above and beyond expectations in their areas. The association recognized the award winners at the Annual Conference in Wilmington on June 28.

Local winners included:

2023 Mid-Size Market Deal of the Year: Peter Bishop, director of economic development with the City of Burlington, and David Putnam, senior director for economic development of the Alamance Chamber of Commerce.

2023 Economic Developer of the Year Award: Marvin Price, executive vice president of Greensboro Chamber of Commerce.

* * * *

Grants

Since 1952, The City of Greensboro ABC Board has directed part of its profits back to the community through a statutory distribution under alcohol education. By state law, once funds are allocated to operate the system, the ABC Board must return at least 7% of profits from the sale of distilled spirits to qualified nonprofits.

Based on the adopted budget, the City of Greensboro ABC Board anticipates distributing at least $200,000 in fiscal year 2024.

Grant recipients include: Alcohol and Drug Services of Guilford, $100,000; Kellin Foundation, $35,000; Malachi House II, $35,000; UNCG Excellence Foundation, $15,000; and Fellowship Hall, $15,000.

On the Move

The Carroll Companies, a real estate development and management firm, has announced the appointment of Philip Williams to the position of senior vice president of industrial development.

Rockingham County Government has hired Roberta Hawthorne as a senior public health educator.

The following individuals have been named assistant principals at the following schools: Bertrand Haynes, Reidsville High; Justin Bulla, Holmes Middle; Laryssa Hairston-Penn, Central Elementary; Christy Albertson, South End Elementary; Troy Marquardt, Rockingham County High; and Brooke Willis, Moss Street Elementary School.

Westchester Country Day School celebrated the contributions of its longest-serving head of school, Cobb Atkinson, who is stepping down after 13 years of leadership, and welcomed Mary Keever, a long-time faculty member and administrator, into her new role as the interim head of school as of July 1. The school held events for Atkinson and his family throughout the concluding months of the school year, including a dinner, reception, presentations at the school’s end-of-year award ceremonies and a “Mr. Atkinson Day,” in which students in grades pre-K through 12th planned special activities for him throughout the day.