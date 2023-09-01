Achievers

Brad Barlow, associate professor of astrophysics and director of Culp Planetarium at High Point University, along with collaborators at Princeton University and the University of Hamburg in Germany, recently discovered nearly 500 new binary star systems. Their discoveries were announced earlier this year in an article entitled “Discovery of periodic hot subdwarf variables through a systematic search in Zwicky Transient Facility data” published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, one of the world’s leading scientific journals in astronomy and astrophysics. To make the discoveries, the team used special processing techniques and data from the Zwicky Transient Facility, a wide-field sky astronomical survey conducted at Palomar Observatory in California.

The systems found are interesting to astronomers because they are products of stellar evolution processes that were interrupted. In most cases, one of the stars was previously a red giant whose outer atmosphere was stripped away by gravitational interactions with a nearby companion star. Detailed studies of such systems can help scientists understand more clearly how stars live and die in the presence of other nearby gravitating objects.

* * * *

Ken D. Elston, dean of Humanities and Behavioral Sciences at High Point University, was recently the U.S. co-leader of the Wellbeing Project’s Higher Education Network conference in Geneva, Switzerland. HPU co-hosted the July 6-9 gathering along with Georgetown University, Facens University Center and Mondragon University.

Elston led portions of the conference to catalog the network’s organizational successes, map its members’ initiatives, determine organizational goals and establish shared aims shaping the agenda for the coming year. He also led a workshop based on applying acting exercises to determine and activate collaborative values.

* * * *

Hilary Tanck, assistant professor of educator preparation at High Point University, recently traveled to Nepal to engage in mathematics education at the K-12 and university level. This was an impactful first step to establish relationships. Tanck’s hope is to bring HPU students to Nepal to experience a different education system and facilitate math camps with students.

Tanck connected with Sunil Pokhrel, a former graduate school colleague who arranged her visit to a small village school in the South Asian country. The school serves 20 students up to third grade who must walk to school because no transportation is provided. Tanck found the principal had improved the school’s desirability and increased enrollment from nine students when she arrived three years ago. Tanck also met with a group of academics on the University of Nepal Development Board.

Tanck worked with a group of mathematics educators to present conferences in Itahari, Butwal and Kathmandu. The focus of each conference was to engage students in math. Her session asked teachers to solve an area task using a flood map to estimate the impacted area. This work was published in a special issue of “Mathematics Education Forum.” Tanck also met with deans at Tribhuvan University, where 95% of Nepal’s teachers are trained. Additionally, the group visited several K-12 schools for discussions with teachers, principals and Q&A sessions with students. Tanck plans to weave perspectives she gained through her work in Nepal into her courses.

* * * *

Robert Moses, associate professor of religion at High Point University, presented a paper at the 77th general meeting of the Studiorum Novi Testamenti Societies in Vienna, Austria, July 25-29.

The paper was “Made of Money: Currency in Matthew’s Gospel and the Community’s Socio-Economic Status.” The paper examined the use of currency in the first Gospel and addressed the long-held view that that the use of high currency in Matthew’s Gospel is evidence that the community enjoyed high socio-economic status. Moses challenged the latter view in the paper. The paper argued that while the use of currency in the first Gospel may reveal something about the author’s interest, or background, in financial affairs, it does not provide solid proof for the notion that the author’s community was affluent.

* * * *

Cale Fahrenholtz, assistant professor of basic pharmaceutical sciences in the Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy at High Point University, recently presented his laboratory’s research on neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1) at two national conferences. He presented research at the 2023 Children’s Tumor Foundation annual meeting in Scottsdale, Ariz., and the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy education meeting in Aurora, Colo.

Fahrenholtz is one of a group of HPU professors researching treatments for this form of inherited cancer that often is diagnosed when patients are 8 to 14 years old. Fahrenholtz was awarded a N.C. Biotech Flash Grant in March for development of silver-based medicines for malignant peripheral nerve sheath tumors. These studies evaluate the effectiveness of silver-based medicines using mouse models to develop new therapies for NF1 tumors.

“Children with neurofibromatosis type 1 frequently develop benign tumors in the nerves which currently have limited treatment options,” said Fahrenholtz. “If these tumors are incompletely treated, these tumors can be debilitating and even deadly. My research focuses on developing new therapeutics to both safely and effectively treat these tumors at all stages.”

Robert Coover, assistant professor of basic pharmaceutical sciences, and students Bashnonoa Attiah, Garrett Alewine and Mary-Kate Easter were credited in the NF1 research Fahrenholtz presented.

* * * *

Three professors at High Point University’s Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy recently authored an article in the peer-reviewed journal, “Annals of Pharmacotherapy,” about a new option for the management of obesity, a chronic disease affecting about two-fifths of U.S. adults.

Christina H. Sherrill, assistant professor of ambulatory care and director of the clinical skills lab; Courtney L. Bradley, assistant professor of clinical sciences and director of teaching and learning; and Sara M. McMillin, assistant professor of basic pharmaceutical sciences, detailed the effectiveness and safety of using high-dose weekly injections of semaglutide for obesity management. The article notes obesity is a major public health issue, with a rising prevalence among adults, and this treatment provides an additional option that is well tolerated, has cardiovascular benefits, can reduce weight and improve diabetes-related outcomes.

Sherrill and another research team recently concluded another study regarding real-world pharmacist-driven use of semaglutide injections in people without diabetes. Her team has submitted an abstract to the American College of Clinical Pharmacy for poster presentation at the annual meeting in November.

Announcements

Energizer recently celebrated 75 successful years of business in the Asheboro community with an event Aug. 22 at Plant 1, where Energizer’s legacy began.

One of the event’s most remarkable moments was the presence of former Energizer colleagues, who shared their experiences and anecdotes from years gone by. Among them was Doris Allred, the very first colleague of Energizer, whose presence was met with admiration and applause.

* * * *

Lizzy’s Playthings, a vintage doll, toy and collectibles store, will hold its grand opening at 11 a.m. today, Sept. 1, at 124 W. Front St. in Burlington.

The store will buy and sell vintage dolls, toys and collectibles that were once found in Wish Books.

Beth and Mike Parry of Burlington are the owners. They have been traveling to toy and doll shows across North Carolina for the past few years and are ready for a permanent location. They will continue their online eBay store under the same name.

Lizzy’s Playthings also aims to create community by offering doll club meetings, tea parties, story time, puppet making, classes on collecting dolls and toys, and more, on the days the store is closed.

For information, call 336-270-9335 or email LizzysPlaythings@gmail.com.

* * * *

American Business Women’s Day is set for 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Sheraton Four Seasons, 3121 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.

Kelly Swanson, an award winning storyteller, comedian and motivation speaker will lead a workshop. The event will also feature Felicia Johnson, past national president; Cheryl Blair, 2022-2023 national president; and Juanita Hall, 2022-2023 District IV vice president.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. Contact Toby Page at tobypage@twc.com for details.

To register, visit https://heartofpiedmont.ticketspice.com/2023-abw-day.

* * * *

United Way of Greater High Point’s African American Initiative is offering the leadership development program, Project Board Development, from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 12-Oct. 24.

The program is designed to identify, recruit and train candidates for referral to serve on school PTAs, committees, governing boards and other leadership roles.

Participants will learn fiduciary responsibility, strategic planning, media relations, grand writing, poverty simulation and more.

The cost is $30 if registered before Sept. 5.

For information, call 336- 883-4127 or email latoya.bullock@unitedwayhp.org.

* * * *

Market America held ICON 2023 Aug. 24-27 at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Entrepreneurs along with Loren and Amber Ridinger, Steve Ashley, Kevin Buckman, Cullen Haskins, Andrew Weissman and Jim Winkler were in attendance.

More than 5,000 people from around the world attended this event. Among the many people speaking at this year’s event, the rapper Fat Joe spoke on Aug. 25 and shared why JR Ridinger is his mentor and is responsible for his business success.

Grants

The N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation recently awarded $3,025,636 in grants for 13 land acquisition projects through the Complete the Trails Program Fund. These grants will leverage more than $13 million in matching funds to help local nonprofit partners acquire land for state trails projects in nine North Carolina counties.

Locally, the Piedmont Lands Conservancy received $50,000 for the Deep River State Trail expansion and the Yadkin Riverkeeper received $69,050 for the Yadkin River State Trail’s Burch Station.

On the Move

UNCG’s college of visual and performing arts has appointed Janinah Burnett and Lindsay Kesselman as visiting assistant professors of voice in CVPA’s School of Music.