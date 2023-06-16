Achievers

UNCG’s college of visual and performing arts has announced the following:

Steve Haines, director of the Miles Davis Jazz Studies Program and professor of double bass, and Thomas Heflin, assistant professor of jazz, received a $10,000 Office of Research and Engagement’s Spring 2023 Internal Funding Award for an upcoming recording project, which will feature arrangements of music composed by such famous North Carolina jazz musicians as John Coltrane, Thelonious Monk, Woody Shaw and Nina Simone. It will also feature current, internationally known musicians associated with North Carolina along with a supporting ensemble composed of members of the North Carolina jazz community.

Abigail Hart, undergraduate advisor, and Jennifer Reich, director of undergraduate advising and student success, had their presentation, “The Jiminy Cricket Effect: Using A Peer Guide Program to Enhance the First-Year Experience,” accepted for the National Academic Advising Association’s annual conference in Orlando in October. Hart has also been invited to present at the same conference on utilizing peer advising for first-time students.

* * * *

High Point University has been named to the Colleges of Distinction list for the 2023-2024 academic year, the 13th consecutive year HPU has been honored in the rankings. This prestigious recognition for colleges and universities around the nation highlights the best places of learning for prospective students, parents and guidance counselors.

The Colleges of Distinctions list focuses on four key distinctions: Engaged students, great teaching, vibrant community and successful outcomes.

HPU was recognized in many categories on the Colleges of Distinction list, including honors for career development, business, education and colleges of North Carolina.

* * * *

Sherry Campbell, CEO of Hutchinson Family Offices, recently attended the annual Certified Exit Planning Advisors Conference in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Campbell, a certified exit planning advisor, leads the Hutchinson team working with families to enhance family business capital and protect assets to provide multi-generational wealth.

Campbell said as an aging population increases the number of people exiting their business, the demand for exit strategies with the maximum value is growing. And, she says, it is a process many do not understand.

Announcements

N.C. A&T Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr. and his wife, Davida Martin, will serve as the 2023 Wyndham Championship honorary chairpersons. The 84th annual Wyndham Championship is set for Aug. 2-6 at Sedgefield Country Club.

As honorary chairpersons, the Martins will promote the championship and enhance corporate partnerships while also serving as ambassadors for the PGA Tour event, which provides important economic impact and charitable benefits for the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina.

The Martins are the second A&T couple to have been named honorary chairpersons of this tournament. Retired N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice, Henry E. Frye and his wife, community service leader Shirley T. Frye, are 1953 alumni who served in these roles in 2012.

* * * *

Forge Greensboro Community Makerspace has announced the renewal of its lease at 219 W. Lewis St., in Greensboro. This decision comes following a reconsideration of potential relocation plans to the Steelhouse building, which was contingent upon funding from the Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship as part of a Build Back Better Regional Challenge grant effort which was not awarded.

Lonnie Cockerham joined Forge Greensboro as the executive director in March following a productive seven-year term served by Joe Rotondi, who saw the Forge grow from a primarily hobbyist organization to its current status as an organization involved in many community service projects that center on the creativity associated with making. Rotondi will likely continue to serve the Forge as a board member. Cockerham, formerly the executive director for community engagement at N.C. A&T, has also served as an executive level or programmatic leader at GTCC, the City of Greensboro and both the Greensboro and Davie County affiliates of Habitat for Humanity.

“Although the funding for the Steelhouse move did not come through, this does not dampen our ambition or our plans for the future,” says Cockerham. “We are fully dedicated to enhancing the maker culture in Greensboro and providing our community with an even better makerspace.” As part of its strategic growth vision, Forge Greensboro is exploring the possibility of purchasing a property to expand its facilities, further fostering the growth of the maker culture in the city.

Also, a 10-year anniversary party, sponsored in part by UNCG’s School of Education, is set for 1 to 5 p.m. June 17 at 219 W. Lewis St.

Awards

Piedmont Advantage Credit Union’s PACU Foundation awarded the Eden branch with the Difference Maker Award for their ongoing engagement and support of PACU Foundation initiatives.

The PACU Foundation Difference Maker Award is presented by the PACU Foundation Board of Directors to those who, through extraordinary volunteer efforts, significantly enhance community awareness and support of the PACU Foundation and its mission.

On the Move

Rockingham County Schools has announced the following hires, transfers and promotions: Star Norton, principal at Dillard Academy; Lori Beth Davis, principal at Williamsburg Elementary School; Wendy Southard, Central Elementary School; Kristin Widerman Nuckles, assistant principal, Rockingham Middle School; Laura Carter, principal of Rockingham Early College High School; and Russell Vernon principal of Rockingham County High School.