Achievers

The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners has announced that 66 North Carolina candidates passed the Uniform CPA Examination in June.

Local individuals include: Anna Elizabeth Vincent of Browns Summit; Wesley Brian Atkins, Hayden Lee Edmondson and Jay’la Channell Rivers, all of Greensboro; Abby Renee Baukema of High Point and Maitland Elizabeth Gurney of Stoneville.

Emily Hinton, principal of Lindsey Architecture, successfully completed the Design-Build Institute of America’s comprehensive education and certification testing program to achieve the design-build industry’s highest designation as a nationally certified Design-Build Professional. Two to six years of substantial, documented direct project experiences in design-build project delivery experience is an additional prerequisite for this certification.

Lindsey Architecture has delivered dozens of design-build projects since its inception in 2008, including the Greensboro Rotary Carousel; a Glen Raven expansion in Norlina; an aircraft hangar at Virginia Tech and multiple corporate and industrial projects for various clients. Currently, Lindsey Architecture is the prime design partner on the design-build teams for two new projects working with the Greensboro Science Center and City of Greensboro.

Announcements

Tap Hopper has formed an official distribution relationship with Pack Leader USA. This is Tap Hopper’s second distributor partnership of the year, the first being Twin Monkeys Canning Systems.

The Fresh Market is hosting a register roundup through Aug. 27 at all of its stores to raise money for those affected by the fires in Maui. The funds raised during the event will be donated to World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization that is first to the frontlines to provide meals to people impacted by humanitarian, natural and community crises around the globe. Currently, the nonprofit is providing meals to first responders and affected community members, in distribution points and door-to-door wherever needed. Additionally, WCK has positioned food trucks across several severely impacted areas. The WCK Relief team was quick to mobilize soon after the fires spread and has provided more than 50,000 meals to people in need throughout Maui and the Big Island.

On the Move

Salem College has named Brett C. Woods vice president for academic affairs and dean of the college. He previously served as interim dean of the Wanek School of Natural Sciences at High Point University.

Piedmont Business Capital recently hired Michael McKinney as the organization’s new executive director. McKinney, who began on Aug. 1, will lead the organization in its mission to continue to redirect economic opportunities toward the African American population in Greensboro to scale neighborhood outcomes from poverty to prosperity.

Kylee Crook ‘19 will lead Guilford College’s Bonner Program. The college also named Jennifer Urdaneta-Cassoma ’17 as the campus and community engagement fellow. She will work alongside Crook. Both were Bonner Program participants.

Ayesha Swinton of Guilford College recently began her new role as director of the office of transformation & inclusion, which reports to the president. The new office replaces the division of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Schell Bray has welcomed two new attorneys to the firm. Amanda B. Lingerfelt has joined the real estate practice group as title attorney, and Jesse R. Offchiss is the firm’s newest associate within the trusts and estates practice group.

Zeledith Blakely, who has served as GTCC’s associate dean of adult education for the past seven years, has been promoted to dean of adult education.

