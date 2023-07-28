Achievers

Randolph County Partnership for Children Executive Director Lisa Hayworth was sworn in as the newest member of the Randolph Community College Board of Trustees on July 20, in the Martha Luck Comer Foundation Conference Center as the board held its first meeting since newly-hired President Shah Ardalan started his tenure at the college. Reynolds Lisk was elected board chairman, replacing long-time member F. Mac Sherrill, and James Gouty was elected vice chairman.

* * * *

UNCG’s college of visual and performing arts has announced the following:

Alejandro Rutty, professor of music composition, has released the album “Why Bass?” featuring his music for electric bass. Available in all streaming services, the album includes solos, duos, trios and quartets for bass, all performed by Rutty.

Randy Kohlenberg, professor of trombone, has received “Best in 3D Art Category” at the Small Treasures Show at the Cary Gallery of Artists for his stoneware pitcher, which he says pays homage to “a time when the Lakota people occupied the sacred ground of the Badlands and Black Hills of South Dakota.”

* * * *

The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners approved 101 individuals for North Carolina CPA licensure on July 24.

Local individuals included: Susan S. Hutchins of Graham; Lorin Taylor Hartley of Greensboro; Leigh-Anne Hughey Huffman of High Point; Jennifer Moody Barrow of Kernersville; and Angel Maria Sundance Moore of Whitsett.

Activities

National AMBUCS will hold its annual national conference Aug. 2-5 in Louisville, Ky. AMBUCS members from across the country will gather to learn, build community and network.

AMBUCS is a nationwide service organization with more than 3,500 members in 36 states who work to inspire and help people conquer challenges related to mobility and independence by providing Amtryke adaptive tricycles, awarding scholarships for therapists and performing acts of community service.

More than 300 members from across the country will gather for the event at the Galt House Hotel for several days of celebrations, educational sessions and community building.

The conference will culminate in the Great Amtryke Giveaway, where National AMBUCS will award 36 free adaptive Amtrykes to beneficiaries in the greater Louisville area who have been identified by local therapists.

Announcements

Food Rescue US—Research Triangle Park, a nonprofit organization dedicated to combating food insecurity and food waste, has announced a new partnership with the Greensboro’s Farmers Curb Market. Together, they aim to make a significant impact in the fight against hunger and food waste in the Greensboro area.

Food Rescue US is a mission-driven organization that connects food donors, such as restaurants, grocery stores, and farmers markets, with hunger-fighting agencies to efficiently redistribute surplus food to those in need.

* * * *

Ellis & Winters, founded in 2000 by 10 attorneys, recently opened an office in Charlotte. The newest office, which complements the firm’s existing offices in Greensboro and Raleigh, will help the firm better serve its existing clients’ needs. The firm is now close to 50 attorneys.

Grants

Family Service of the Piedmont has received $2,600 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help feed neighbors in need. Family Service of the Piedmont will use the gift to purchase food for the agency’s two domestic violence shelters.

The nonprofit operates Clara House (Greensboro) and Carpenter House (High Point), the only two fully accredited domestic violence/victims’ shelters in Guilford County. These shelters provide a safe, nonviolent haven for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking and their children and offer services and support to empower victims to change their environment.

On the Move

Mike Mackey, who has been a student recruiter for GTCC for 18 years, has been named the college’s director of student recruitment. In his prior position at GTCC, Mackey oversaw all recruitment functions in the Guilford County school system, smaller surrounding counties and businesses.

Carmen Palmer has joined Blue Door Group Real Estate as an affiliate broker.

Oak Ridge Financial Services, the parent company of Bank of Oak Ridge, has announced the promotion of Jeffrey R. Finberg, Marissa S. Parrish and S. Brady Young to executive vice presidents. The company also announced the promotion of Finberg to chief credit officer. Thomas W. Wayne, Finberg, Parrish and Brady Young serve as the Bank of Oak Ridge Executive Management Team.