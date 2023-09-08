Achievers

For the fifth consecutive year, Cone Health has been recognized by Forbes on its list of America’s Best-in-State Employers.

In partnership with market research firm Statista, Forbes surveyed 70,000 employees from all 50 states and Washington D.C. who work at companies with a workforce of at least 500 people. Participants anonymously assessed their own companies, as well as other companies within their industries nationwide.

Participants rated their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. They also shared their opinions on a series of statements related to their current employer, including working conditions, diversity, salary, potential for development and company image.

This is the third major employer-related recognition that Cone Health has received in recent months. Cone Health was also re-certified as a Great Place to Work and a top 50 Best Employer for Diversity by Forbes earlier this year.

High Point University’s Workman School of Dental Medicine, the state’s only private dental school, achieved a milestone by receiving its initial accreditation from the Commission on Dental Accreditation on Aug. 24.

HPU’s Workman School of Dental Medicine is positioned to provide innovative curriculum and clinical training for its students. Nearly 1,000 people have already applied for HPU’s first doctor of dental medicine class. The first cohort of students will arrive in the fall of 2024 as HPU celebrates its 100th anniversary.

Averitt Express recently honored associate Howard Crater of Clemmons for 20 years of safety.

Averitt has developed a culture of safety by measuring both vehicle and driver performance through a series of indicators. It also strives to have the safest trucks on the road, aiming for continual improvement through training programs and awareness campaigns.

Averitt’s Dallas-area facility is located at 1661 Old Greensboro Road in Kernersville.

UNCG’s college of visual and performing arts has announced the following:

Heather Holian, professor of art history, has been named to the editorial board for “The International Journal of Disney Studies” published by Intellect Books. Additionally, Holian presented the paper, “Crafting a New Art History: Guthrie Courvoisier’s Marketing of ‘Walt Disney Originals’ and the Quest for an American Art, 1938-48,” at the international conference of the Disney Culture & Society Research Network, where she also discussed her research at the round table, “Writing Disney Histories.”

Teresa Heiland, professor of dance, along with Mandi Taylor (’21 MFA dance), Marlene Jensen and Stephanie Morikawa co-wrote and co-produced a 26-minute research-film, “Dancing Calgon: Embodied Embodied Research through Motif Notation at the Journal of Embodied Research.”

The National Council for History Education has announced that Valencia Abbott, teacher at Rockingham Early College High School, is a participant of the 2022-2023 Rural Experience in America, Community Civics through Historical Inquiry, project funded by the Library of Congress Teaching with Primary Sources Consortium.

Abbott was selected from a nationwide applicant pool to take part in this professional learning and work alongside historians to design works of public value to help her students examine the following questions: What is rural America? How have rural places shaped the history of the nation? Whose stories are told? How has US rural and agricultural history shaped my community?

Abbott embarked on Year 2 of this project in December of 2022 and served as a lead teacher mentoring other teachers through two asynchronous, online learning courses entitled, “TPS Basics Course” sponsored by the Library of Congress and “Teaching Students to Ask Their Own Primary Source Questions” guided by the Right Question Institute. Both courses focused on using primary sources through the Library of Congress collections.

The second phase of this project involved the teachers participating in three, synchronous, online professional learning opportunities in which they learned from a historian, educational specialist, and master teacher first-hand to examine rural lives in context.

The third phase of this project took place July 15-16, 2023 in Norman, Ok. Teachers travelled to the University of Oklahoma with a community partner from their hometown to work alongside a public historian to create a public history project to be implemented with their students during this school year. Participating teachers receive stipends to help cover their travel expenses and implement their public history project.

Announcements

Blue Compass RV announced that it has completed the rollout of the Blue Compass RV brand on its seven stores in North Carolina. This year the company is rolling out the Blue Compass RV brand to more than 100 stores in 33 states.

The store teams celebrated with several of Blue Compass RV’s NASCAR customers including NASCAR greats Corey Lajoie and Erik Jones. North Carolina is the home for many of the NASCAR teams that Blue Compass RV services. Locallly, RV One Superstores Greensboro is now Blue Compass RV Greensboro and Bill Plemmons RV World Winston-Salem is now Blue Compass RV Winston-Salem.

Awards

The United States Tennis Association has chosen the J. Spencer Love Tennis Center as one of 29 nationwide winners of its annual Outstanding Facility Awards, which recognizes excellence in construction and renovation of tennis facilities.

The city’s $1.2 million renovation and expansion included the construction of six additional clay courts with new lighting and other facility improvements. Parks and Recreation will host a ribbon cutting celebration for the expansion at 10 a.m. Oct. 20.

Recognized by the USTA Foundation as a National Junior Tennis and Excellence Team Program location, with 19 courts Spencer Love is now the largest public clay court facility in North Carolina and among the top 10 largest in the south. The project was designed to help Greensboro bring tennis tournaments to the area while expanding opportunities for local players.

On the Move

Randolph Community College has named Richard Weldon as vice president for administrative services. Before joining RCC, Weldon served as vice president for administrative services at Lone Star College-University Park with RCC President Shah Ardalan, who joined the college in July.

Rockingham Community College has announced recent new hires: Grace Blalock, full-time career coach; Mariah Clark, full-time faculty of business administration; and Craig Howard, full-time faculty of information technology.

Pam Anglin, who has more than 25 years of experience in the nonprofit sector, has been named director of the Guilford Technical Community College Foundation and started in June 2023.

Triad Business Bank has announced the promotion of Leah Price to the position of chief banking officer. She joined the bank in early 2020 as the High Point Market Executive and subsequently rose to become the president of commercial banking.

Eden Police Chief and Assistant City Manager, Clint Simpson, plans to retire in October after 28 years of service to the City of Eden and its residents.

Schell Bray has welcomed a new attorney to the firm. Jacob W. Parrott has joined the commercial real estate practice area as an associate.

The Carroll Companies, a luxury real estate development and management firm, has announced the appointment of Claudel Pressa to the positions of chief investment officer and president of RE Carroll Management Company.