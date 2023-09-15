Achievers

David Brown and The Honorable Tim Sessoms have been appointed to the UNCG Board of Trustees. Appointed by the North Carolina General Assembly, they will serve four-year terms running through June 30, 2027. They join previously announced Board of Governors’ appointees Oita Coleman and Dale Phipps.

A North Carolina native and a graduate of UNCG, Brown is an attorney in the Greensboro office of Goldberg Segalla, a national law firm. Brown serves on the firm’s management committee and as co-chairman of the firm’s Global Insurance Services practice group.

Sessoms is also a native North Carolinian and a graduate of UNCG. A longtime resident of Summerfield and its mayor, Sessoms is founder and CEO of CRG Corporation, a 30-year-old professional services company with more than 600 employees operating out of 10 offices in the U.S. and Latin America.

* * * *

Brown and his wife Martha, also an attorney, have three adult daughters.

Jose Bernal Munoz and Andrew L. Rodenbough have been appointed to GTCC’s board of trustees.

Munoz is the Guilford County Schools appointment to the board of trustees while Rodenbough was appointed by the governor’s office.

Munoz serves at the interim executive director of FaithAction International and oversees the daily operations of the organization and its staff.

Rodenbough, a Greensboro native, is an attorney whose practice focuses on business litigation, noncompete litigation and franchise litigation. He is a partner at Brooks Pierce and is based in the firm’s Greensboro office.

* * * *

Truliant Federal Credit Union has been named one of the 2023 Best Credit Unions to Work For. American Banker has partnered with Best Companies Group to identify credit unions that excel at creating positive and supportive workplaces for employees.

This year 70 credit unions earned a spot in the ranking of Best Credit Unions to Work For, based on an anonymous employee survey and a thorough review of the benefits and perks offered. Truliant was ranked 22nd nationally among U.S. credit unions. For credit unions in its peer group, Truliant was ranked sixth. It is the second time Truliant has been recognized on the list.

* * * *

UNCG’s college of visual and performing arts has announced the following achievements:

Natalie Blackman, assistant professor of acting and voice, was one of seven faculty members from UNCG selected by the UNC System Office to attend Penn Resilience Instructor Training. The Penn Resilience Program is aimed at helping students develop the skills and habits that enable resilience in the face of life’s inevitable challenges.

Elizabeth Perrill,, professor of art history, published the article “The Scale of Tomorrow: Imiso Ceramics in Context” released this past year in the leading ceramics publication Ceramics Monthly. Research for this article was generously supported by a Regular Faculty Grant and a Kohler Award from the UNCG International Programs Center.

* * * *

The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology has awarded Joseph Anthony Joyce, a certified registered nurse anesthetist with Eagle Physicians/Eagle Anesthesiology/Eagle Endoscopy, with the designation of Fellow of the AANA – a recognized marker of leadership and professionalism in the profession and science of nurse anesthesiology.

Joyce, an AANA member since 1990, earned this distinguished designation by demonstrating an exceptional level of expertise, service and commitment to transforming the nurse anesthesia profession.

He was inducted Aug. 19 during the annual AANA Congress held in Seattle this year.

* * * *

Vonii Bristow of Greensboro is starring in the faith-based feature, “Making Him Famous,” produced by Elon University graduate Cornelius Muller (’93). Directed by Burgess Jenkins (“Remember the Titans,” “Army Wives” and “The Young and The Restless”) of Winston-Salem, “Making Him Famous” releases at AmStar Cinemas 18 (Four Seasons Station) and The Grand 18 (Winston-Salem) today, Sept. 15. The movie was filmed in Alamance County.

Bristow is a graduate of Dudley High School, where he began acting under the direction of Drennan R. Paylor. He went on to perform on stage at Winston-Salem State University and by graduation had begun his film career. His past credits include “Insatiable,” “Atlanta,” “Halt and Catch Fire,” “Snowfall,” “Survivors Remorse,” alongside Omari Hardwick in the made-for-TV holiday special, “A Christmas Blessing,” and a Lifetime movie, “Surviving Compton.” In addition to acting, Bristow is an award-winning writer/director, known for his short film “Ghostwriter” and the upcoming scripted podcast, “Code of Honor.”

In “Making Him Famous,” inspirational speaker Mario King (Vonii) pursues fame, but temptation leads him down a path of destruction. When forced to take community service work at a homeless shelter, Mario changes his name (Devon) and finds his faith and his calling.

“Making Him Famous” is written by Joseph Gray and Tara Lynn Marcelle.

* * * *

Stantiba Campbell, director of academic special initiatives and associate professor of psychology at Bennett College, has been named an American Council on Education Fellow for academic year 2023-24.

Following nomination by President Suzanne Elise Walsh and a rigorous application process, Campbell was selected to join a cadre of 36 fellows selected this year.

Announcements

Triad Pelvic Health Physical Therapy is celebrating the opening of its new location at 4 p.m. Sept. 21 at 5574 Garden Village Way, Suite D1, in Greensboro with a ribbon cutting in partnership with the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce.

Pelvic health physical therapy is a fast-growing specialty across the United States, focusing on optimal pre- and postnatal support, urinary, bowel and sexual-health issues, as well as gender-affirming care.

Founded in 2021, Triad Pelvic Health quickly outgrew its first location and has since hired two additional therapists and expanded with a regular series of free, community classes.

For information, visit www.triadpelvichealth.com.

* * * *

Visit High Point is offering the High Point VIP (Very Informed Person) Awareness Tour from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 27.

This tour is designed to educate visitor-facing individuals on what there is to see and do in High Point so they can become brand ambassadors and better assist visitors. The tour will begin and end at the Visitors Center. Participants will be transported by motorcoach to visit various attractions within the local area. Guests will enjoy breakfast, lunch and snacks throughout the day, all complimentary.

For information, contact Haley Overturf at hoverturf@visithighpoint.com.

* * * *

RoboPark, a big robot exhibit for the whole family, is open through Oct. 22 at Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro.

Hours are noon to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays.

Visitors will interact with 50 robots from all over the world.

For information, email mail@robo-park.us or visit https://robo-park.us/greensboro/.

* * * *

Downtown Gibsonville is hosting its inaugural Gibsonville Girls Night from 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 28. More than 20 participating businesses will be offering sales, promotional vendors, drawings and more.

A postcard has been designed to map out participating businesses and the first 300 shoppers to show up will receive a pink Gibsonville Girls Night tote bag.

Gibsonville Girls Night will also be the opening night of Pink Lola, previously known as Mary Katherine’s, in downtown Gibsonville.

For information, email chelsea@motleylocal.com.

Awards

The Housing Authority of the City of High Point has been awarded first place for its Pathways to Empowerment Newsletter and second place for its www.hpha.net website by the Carolinas Council of Housing, Redevelopment & Codes Officials. Out of the 170 housing authorities within the Carolinas, HPHA’s ranked one of the highest in North Carolina.

The criteria for the contests included, but were not limited to, agency size from small to extra large, color and design, innovation, content, technology, interactivity, copyrighting and ease of use. The HPHA qualified as an X-Large Public Housing Agency.

The CCHRCO cited the HPHA’s newsletter and website as a winning, innovative and interactive publication and website.

* * * *

The family of Greensboro Aquatic Center volunteer Mike Leonard was on hand Sept. 12 at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex as the GAC posthumously honored Leonard with the second annual T. Dianne Bellamy Small Learn to Swim Service Award.

A longtime ‘Learn to Swim’ program volunteer instructor, Leonard died in 2022. In his memory, the ‘Friends of Mike Leonard’ fund was created in his honor. Contributions to the ‘Friends of Mike Leonard’ fund have raised $75,885 for the GAC’s ‘Learn to Swim’ program with Guilford County Schools.

The donations made in Leonard’s honor are funding lessons for second-grade students of Sternberger Elementary School and Lindley Park Elementary School in the 2023-24 school year.

On the Move

Westchester Country Day School welcomed 11 new faculty and staff members for the 2023-2024 school year: Maria Ashburn, fifth grade teacher; Savannah Ball, athletic trainer; Chelsey Beck, pre-K teacher; Trisha Caviness, fourth grade teacher; Renarde Earl, director of facilities, safety and security; Lily Greene, assistant director of development and alumni affairs; Brandi Jacques, pre-K-2 music teacher and piano instructor; Stephen Kiss, English teacher; Anna Shea, first grade teacher assistant; Jay Thompson, seventh and eighth grade science teacher; and Elisabeth Wilbert, Spanish teacher.

Hardscape industry veteran Mike Hogan of Kentucky has been hired as segmental paving specialist for the southern U.S. for Pine Hall Brick Company.

RLF Communications has hired Donnie Turlington as a vice president, where he will be responsible for providing client services and support. Turlington is the former director of communications and marketing for the City of Greensboro, where he guided the formation of the city’s first-ever communications and marketing department.

After conducting a nationwide competitive search, the Greensboro Police Department has selected Josie Cambareri as the public safety research scientist and evaluator. Established in August, this newly created position will lead agency efforts to design, implement and assess evidence-based interventions and evaluations that promote the goals and strategies of the department.