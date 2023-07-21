Achievers

Jonathan Caldwell, director of bands at UNCG’s college of visual and performing arts, recently published an open access book of conducting études in partnership with Virginia Tech Publishing. The book features the work of 24 living composers, the majority of whom are women-identifying composers and/or composers of color.

Announcements

Longtime tournament volunteer and Truist vice president Mike Brubaker is the 2023 Wyndham Championship general chairman. The 84th annual Wyndham Championship is set for Aug. 2-6 at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro.

Brubaker’s tournament committee of area leaders, including five former general chairpersons, includes: Food and beverage, Zac Engle and Kyle Teschke; player services, Bruce Atkinson; operations, Kari Sells; parking, Will Yearns (2016 general chairman); pro-ams, Jay Horton and Judy Harrelson; security, Mike Ebel (2019 general chairman); sponsor services, Will McPherson (2020, ‘21 general chairman), Carolyn Walters (2015 general chairwoman) and Melissa Bruce; transportation, Jim Gentry and Jim Turner; tournament liaison, Ryan Wilson; past general chairman, Phil Cathcart; members at large, Lindley Ivey (2010 general chairman), Mark Messick, Derek Mobley, Brett Weathersbee and Robert Bain.

* * * *

The American Heart Association has announced Dr. James Hoekstra, president of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center, as the chairperson for the 2024 Triad Heart Ball and the Heart of the Triad initiative.

“As an emergency physician, every day I see patients present with heart attacks, strokes, cardiac arrest, and other cardiovascular emergencies. These emergencies are largely the preventable result of diabetes, high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol and sedentary lifestyles,” said Hoekstra. “The American Heart Association educates patients to reduce their risk factors for cardiovascular emergencies. Support for the Heart Ball is support for reducing the risk of heart attack and stroke in our patients. I can’t think of a better way to impact the lives of our patients and family members than supporting the American Heart Association.”

In his previous role as professor and chair of Wake Forest Baptist’s department of emergency medicine, Hoekstra built a network of more than a dozen Wake Forest Baptist-managed emergency departments across North Carolina. According to the N.C. State Center for Health Statistics Leading Causes of Death in North Carolina 2019, diseases of the heart and cerebrovascular diseases are the second and fourth leading causes of death respectively in Forsyth and Guilford counties.

The Triad Heart Ball is scheduled for April 26, 2024. This event celebrates the community’s collective success in driving change, funding science and improving health. It includes a mobile auction, live auction, engaging program, gourmet dinner and live entertainment. For event questions, email TriadNC@heart.org.

Awards

Felissa Ferrell, director of the Rockingham County Department of Social Services and director of Health and Human Services, was named the 2023-2024 Director of the Year by the North Carolina Association of County Directors of Social Services at their annual meeting in April.

The Board of Rockingham County Commissioners recognized her for this achievement a recent meeting.

According to numerous county partners and agencies, Ferrell is a strong advocate for children experiencing foster care and disabled adults experiencing guardianship. She is an advocate for change when gaps in services and barriers are identified.

Grants

Kailan Rubinoff, associate professor of musicology at UNCG, and Aaron Allen, associate professor of musicology and director of the Environment & Sustainability Program at UNCG, were awarded $1,000 from the UNCG Green Fund in support of their project “Slow Travel in Italy.” Rubinoff and Allen are leading a group of students on a six-week Grand Tour summer travel course in Italy this summer.

On the Move

Tessa Garr, Gwen Hill and Keith Palmer have joined Blue Door Group Real Estate, a real estate firm headquartered in Winston-Salem, as affiliate brokers.