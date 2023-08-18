Achievers

Xulon Press has published “Now Being Written Upon My Heart,” written by Jerry Daniel of Greensboro.

The book is about the author’s salvation, backsliding and problems with mental health resulting from disobeying God.

The High Point Schools Partnership honored the following outstanding Guilford County Schools educators at the annual Extraordinary Educators Luncheon, held Aug. 16 at the High Point Country Club: Amanda Makris, Allen Jay Elementary; Montrez Shaw, Allen Jay Middle; Shanna Dowd, Andrews High; Kim Esser, Fairview Elementary; Jessica Yuan, Ferndale Middle; Carrie Nicolson, Florence Elementary; Maria Nwabueze, High Point Central; Erica DiCarlo, Johnson Street Global Studies; Marco Alzamora, Kearns Academy; Nancy Riascos, Kirkman Park Elementary; Afzaluddin Khan, Middle College at GTCC-High Point; Enetria Denny, Montlieu Academy of Technology; Stacey Howie, Northwood Elementary; Fran Carraway, Oak Hill Elementary; Morgan Farrington, Oak View Elementary; Heather Higginbotham, Parkview Elementary; Morgan Bailey, Penn-Griffin School for the Arts; Bryanna McLean, Shadybrook Elementary; Natacha Wulff, Southwest Elementary; Michael Mode, Southwest High; Akeah Dillard, Southwest Middle; Erica Dent, Triangle Lake Montessori; Aria Irvin, Union Hill Elementary; and Alajah Artis, Welborn Academy Science and Technology.

Also, the Reverend Frank Thomas, pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church of High Point, was presented with the Margaret Bourdeaux Arbuckle Award at the event. Rev. Thomas co-chaired the 2020 and 2022 school bond campaigns that resulted in the passing of $2 billion dollars in school facilities funds, the largest investment to-date in North Carolina and the third largest in United States history. Thomas’s co-chairwoman, Cecelia Thompson, executive director of Action Greensboro, was presented with the same honor at an earlier date.

A professor from High Point University’s School of Humanities and Behavioral Sciences has been selected to serve on the National Screening Committee for the Fulbright U.S. Student Program.

Daliang Wang, associate professor of Chinese and chairman of the world languages, literatures and cultures department, will serve a three-year term to select Fulbright scholars who embark on transformative experiences abroad and make meaningful contributions to society. Wang has been actively engaged with the Fulbright Student Program since 2006 and helped host Student Fulbright Scholars.

Miranda Keith, an HPU Honors Scholar and English major with a double minor in Chinese and biology, has just received the Fulbright English Teaching Assistantship to Taiwan for the 2023-2024 academic year.

Bradley G. Taylor, ’13, High Point University’s senior director of alumni engagement, was recently selected by The Boy Scouts of America Alumni Association as Alumnus of the Year for national service territories 7, 8, 14, 15 and 16.

A native of Clemmons, Taylor earned the Arrow of Light in 2002 and became an Eagle Scout in 2005. He now serves as an assistant council commissioner with a combined total of 26 years of youth and adult Scouting service. Taylor is a national committee member of the BSA’s Alumni Association, serving in various roles within council support, communications and national programs. He is a lifetime member of the National Eagle Scout Association and an active reviewer on the Southern Territories NESA Scholarship and Adams Award Selection Committee.

Taylor also serves as an elected council member for Clemmons and works on the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s regional Metropolitan Planning Organization. In addition, he is an active member of both the Lewisville-Clemmons and High Point chambers of commerce.

Bill McKenzie, a High Point business executive and leadership author, has had his newest book, “Embrace the Chaos, Enjoy the Journey: A Leadership Awakening for Students and Young Adults,” become an application on an educational tablet designed specifically for prison inmates and their families. Since introduced in 2022 his book has been read and or engaged by more than 1,500 incarcerated learners at more than 200 correctional facilities in the United States. One of leaders profiled in the book is a teacher at Greensboro’s Newcomers School.

Triad Business Bank has announced the appointment of Jonathan Lee Kelly as the newest member of its board of directors.

Announcements

The Triad Minority and Women’s Business Expo is set for Aug. 24-26 at various locations in Winston-Salem.

There will be a business mixer, a wealth building empowerment summit, expo, artist showcase, all-white affair and more.

For information, visit www.triadminorityandwomensbusinessexpo.com.

Awards

The National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association presented a 2023 Honor Award to the David Allen Company of Raleigh for its 48,000-square-foot installation in High Point University’s Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center.

The award was announced at the trade association’s 100th annual national convention in Lake Como, Italy. Entries are judged on aesthetics, craftsmanship and scope.

Installation was specified to reduce life-cycle costs significantly in the LEED-certified facility. In the concourse, it provides durability to withstand heavy foot traffic for many years.

The project architect was Kathleen Warner of CJMW Architecture of Winston-Salem.

On the Move

Carolina Core FC has announced the appointment of Amado Guevara as the assistant coach for the upcoming 2024 season. Guevara will be working alongside Eddie Pope, chief sporting officer; Roy Lassiter, head coach; and Andy Williams, head scout.

United Way of Greater Greensboro has named Frank McCain Jr. president and CEO. The public is invited to meet McCain during a virtual lunch and learn set for noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 14; register at www.UnitedWayGSO.org/CEO.

UNCG college of visual and performing arts has appointed Luke Ellard as visiting assistant professor of clarinet and Emily Milius as visiting assistant professor of music theory.