Awards

Atrium Health has received the American Heart Association’s “Get With The Guidelines – Stroke” Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award at 11 facilities across North Carolina and Georgia. The designation honors Atrium Health for its commitment to ensure stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment, according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines.

Atrium Health stroke centers that earned the recognition include: Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health Pineville and Atrium Health University City, all in Charlotte; Atrium Health Cabarrus, in Concord; Atrium Health Cleveland, in Shelby; Atrium Health Kings Mountain, in Kings Mountain; Atrium Health Lincoln, in Lincolnton; Atrium Health Union, in Monroe; Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, in Winston-Salem; Atrium Health Floyd Medical Center, in Rome, Ga.; and Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, in Macon, Ga.

* * * *

Westchester Country Day School Athletics Director Adam Schwartz received the Chuck Carter Athletic Cup from the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association at its annual athletics director conference.

The award is presented by the NCISAA each summer to a long-serving athletics director who embodies the association’s values. It is named in honor of Chuck Carter, a former NCISAA executive director and 2010 Hall of Fame member.

Schwartz came to Westchester in 2000 and has held various roles on the school faculty, including physical education teacher, coach, director of summer programming, director of alumni relations and assistant athletics director. He became director of athletics in 2011 and currently leads a department of 25 middle school and varsity athletics teams in 10 sports. He continues to serve as head coach for varsity boys soccer and varsity boys golf.

* * * *

For the 48th consecutive year, the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada awarded the City of Greensboro its Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting. The certificate is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting.

The annual honor is based on the city’s annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022. The GFOA convened an impartial panel that determined Greensboro once again met the program’s high standards, including a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate readership.

In addition to the certificate, the GFOA presented an Award of Financial Reporting Achievement to the city’s finance department, which created Greensboro’s annual financial report.

The Chicago-based GFOA advances excellence in government finance by providing best practices, professional development, resources, and practical research for more than 21,000 members and the communities they serve.

Grants

Triad Goodwill has been awarded a Poverty Ending Grant from United Way of Greater Greensboro. The $50,000 grant will support the growth of Triad Goodwill’s Careers On The Outside program, which is designed specifically for individuals with justice involvement.

The Poverty Ending Grants from the United Way of Greater Greensboro are open to programs or collaboratives providing services that offer clear ways for people to leave poverty by increasing and maintaining their annual household income above the poverty threshold. This grant will benefit Triad Goodwill’s Careers On The Outside program, which provides training opportunities and career navigation to adults with justice involvement. The one-week intensive program incorporates strength assessments, workplace skills, cognitive behavioral principles, job search best practices, placement assistance and much more to lead to successful competitive employment for participants.

On the Move

Justin Lyons, who has more than 20 years of experience in marketing and communications, has been named the director of marketing and communications at GTCC. Prior to joining GTCC, Lyons served as the marketing director of Andersen Sterilizers in Haw River, where he was responsible for brand management, international integrated marketing campaigns, product launches and short and long-term strategic planning.

Chief Ken Briscoe has been named the City of Burlington’s interim fire chief effective July 31. He will lead the fire department until a permanent fire chief is named. Chief Briscoe has been in fire service for more than 45 years.