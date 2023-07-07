My 18-year-old daughter, Noël, was jumpy the evening of July 4.

While we were outside shooting off modest fireworks that my husband bought at a big box store, our next-door neighbors were launching loud, stunning fireworks that exploded high into the sky and each time it reminded Noël of the sounds she had heard a few weekends ago in our quiet, working class Asheboro neighborhood.

Gunshots.

On the evening of June 24, I received a disturbing text from Noël.

“Mom there was a shoot out. Someone got shot.”

“With a gun? Should I come get you?” I responded.

“Yes, I heard three people were shot the police are here idk if they’re still here but I’m at 803 Salem Court can you come get me”

It was a little after 11 p.m.

I wasn’t immediately alarmed. I thought she misunderstood, maybe it was fireworks or a loud television show. Events like this don’t happen where I live.

I showed the texts to my husband who was watching a movie. He raced to his Equinox and a few minutes later they were home, Noël shaken and traumatized, perhaps in a medical shock.

Evidently, there was a party. Noël had seen it mentioned on social media and though she didn’t know the hosts, she walked over to check it out.

She’s done this before, seen a party mentioned on social media and gone. I think it’s a thing now among young people. Also, there’s not much for young folks to do in our small town and she is bored.

So she was outside at this gathering the evening of June 24, just two weeks after her high school graduation, when she heard gunshots. She and another girl hid in the woods, anxiously texting loved ones.

“I just kept saying, Mom, Mom, over and over again,” Noël told me later.

My husband said it was chaos and a good thing that she had walked, there were cars everywhere, her leaving by a motor vehicle would have been tricky.

En route to church the following morning, I checked my work email on my phone and happened to see the press release from the Asheboro Police Department. An 18-year-old male who had recently graduated with Noël was shot in the head at this party and as of this writing is in critical condition at a hospital. A 25-year-old was shot in the pelvis and is in stable condition at a hospital. Two more young men were treated and released after being shot. Maybe it was gang related; my daughter does not know. I don’t know if the 25-year-old will end up with a colostomy bag, the fate of so many gunshot victims.

So I guess it’s here in my town too, just another day in America.