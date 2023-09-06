Children's Cancer Partners (CCP), the multi-state safety net organization that helps get children to treatment, kicked off Childhood Cancer Awareness Month on Sept. 1. The Carolinas-founded nonprofit supports more than 2,000 children battling cancer and their families across North and South Carolina.

Cancer is the top disease killer of children in the United States. Every year, more than 16,000 U.S. children are diagnosed with cancer.

“With only six pediatric cancer treatment centers in North Carolina, many families must travel for life-saving cancer care,” said Laura Allen, CCP Executive Director. “At CCP, we provide support services to children and their families across the Carolinas to ensure they receive the care they need – regardless of how often or how far.”

Families of children with cancer confront average costs of more than $10,000 in transportation, food, lodging, special home care and other needs not covered by insurance. Some face far greater costs when their child is referred to out-of-state specialized treatment.

CCP helps children diagnosed with cancer and their families across the Carolinas by providing funds for travel, food, lodging, and other support. In 2022, CCP reimbursed 1,638,271 auto miles and funded 705 hotel stays as families traveled to 11 states outside of the Carolinas for life-saving pediatric cancer treatment. This year it expects to assist an estimated 2,100 children, caregivers, and siblings.

There are a few ways you can get involved and help a local child:

1. If you have a school-aged child, you can volunteer to host a Kidz in Lids day at your school. Kids can donate $1 to wear a hat to school that day, and teachers and staff can get in on the fun by donating $5 to wear jeans. Learn more about hosting a Kidz in Lids day at your school: www.childrenscancerpartners.org/KidzinLids/

2. Volunteer your time at an upcoming CCP event, or offer to host your own. Email CCP at volunteer@childrenscancerpartners.org to learn more.

3. Make a monetary donation: https://childrenscancerpartners.org/make-a-difference/. All funds donated to CCP are used to help a child battling cancer in the Carolinas.

For more information, visit CCP’s website at www.childrenscancerpartners.org or contact CCP at 919-973-6963 or by mail to 404 Hunt St., Suite 300 MB#4, Durham N.C. 27701. Our Durham office is by appointment only, so please call ahead if you would like to meet in person.

About Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas

CCP provides immediate, comprehensive, and continuous support to children battling cancer. They are referred to CCP by pediatric oncology treatment centers at diagnosis and assisted until they reach age 21 due to frequent after-effects of treatment. CCP is a 501(c)(3) public charity that began as a local service club project in Spartanburg, S.C., in 2001 and now serves all of North and South Carolina. Learn more at www.childrenscancerpartners.org.