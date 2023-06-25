The following students were named valedictorians or salutatorians at their schools. Students graduated in May or June.

A&T Four Middle College at N.C. A&T

Valedictorian Luis Madrigal will study business administration at N.C. A&T; Co-salutatorian Kenyon Withers will study business management at UNC-Chapel Hill. Co-salutatorian Landon Clemons will study visual arts with a focus on graphic design at North Carolina Central University.

Graduating class: 37.

Academy at Smith

Valedictorian Genesis Arzate will study kinesiology at UNCG. Salutatorian Zaria Aiyana Williamson will study nursing at Duke University.

Graduating class: 56.

Andrews

Valedictorian Ashanty Zapata will study dental hygiene at GTCC. Salutatorian Nasir Chaudhary will study biology and computer science within a pre-med track at UNC-Chapel Hill.

Graduating class: 186.

Dudley

Valedictorian Anthony Taylor will study computer and electrical engineering at N.C. State. Salutatorian Zurizaday Aguilar will study biology at New York University.

Graduating class: 354.

Eastern Guilford

Valedictorian Brian O’Connell will study finance and accounting at the University of Tampa. Salutatorian Audra May will study plant breeding and biotechnology at N.C. State.

Graduating class: 291.

Greensboro College Middle College

Valedictorian Sophia Kaplan will study engineering at N.C. State. Salutatorian Nadia Fiorine will attend UNC- Charlotte; her major is currently undecided.

Graduating class: 53.

Grimsley

Valedictorian Carmen Cardenas-Conde will attend UNC-Chapel Hill. Salutatorian Isabelle Grace Coughlin will study physics and Spanish at Wake Forest University.

Graduating class: 468.

High Point Central

Valedictorian Caroline Vance Boger will study psychology and Spanish at N.C. State. Salutatorian Ethan Flanagan Maxwell will study engineering at N.C. State.

Graduating class: 248.

Kearns Academy

Valedictorian Wes Palanca will study computer science at UNC-Charlotte. Salutator- ian Nathan King will study computer science at N.C. State.

Graduating class: 26.

Northeast Guilford

Valedictorian Farrah Amanda Paris Roberts will study animal science at N.C. State. Salutatorian Brianna’ Angel Desiree Flomo will study criminology at Howard University.

Graduating class: 223.

Northern Guilford

Valedictorian John Griffin will study physics and data science at Stanford University. Salutatorian Noor Ahmidouch will study environmental science at Wake Forest University.

Graduating class: 328.

Northwest Guilford

Valedictorian Rayyan Arshad will attend UNC-Chapel Hill on a pre-med track. Salutatorian Lauren Soukup will study biology at UNC-Chapel Hill.

Graduating class: 499.

Page

Valedictorian Grant Allen McCormick will study business at UNC-Chapel Hill. Salutatorian Mamie Jane Haldeman will study media and journalism at UNC-Chapel Hill.

Graduating class: 430.

Penn-Griffin School for the Arts

Valedictorian Delaney Grider will study musical theatre at Long Island University. Salutatorian Nicholas Epps will study exercise science and sports science at Queens University in Charlotte.

Graduating class: 38.

Ragsdale

Valedictorian Jonathan Saguier will study electrical engineering at N.C. State. Salutatorian Ghina Mohammad will study chemistry at Duke University.

Graduating class: 314.

Smith

Valedictorian Vladimir Esquivel-Saucedo will attend Guilford College and is undecided on a major. Salutatorian Braylon Collins will study sports medicine at Ferrum College.

Graduating class: 280.

Southeast Guilford

Valedictorian Marie Amidon will study psychology and sports science at N.C. State. Salutatorian Cohen Harris will study engineering and computer science at High Point University.

Graduating class: 349.

Southern Guilford

Valedictorian Jason Creech will attend Ferrum College to major in agricultural science with an animal science focus and attend veterinary school. Salutatorian Hayden Atchison will study physics at UNCG.

Graduating class: 227.

Southwest Guilford

Valedictorian Fiza Khan will study biology and neuroscience at Duke University. Salutatorian Laura Ortiz-Gomez will study international comparative studies at Duke University.

Graduating class: 414.

Weaver Academy

Valedictorian Katelyn Ross Sarwi will study philosophy, politics and economics at Davidson College. Salutatorian Hannah Elizabeth Sawulski will study education at N.C. State.

Graduating class: 72.

Western Guilford

Valedictorian Preston Lambeth will study biomedical engineering at N.C. State. Salutatorian Caroline Gilliland will attend UNC-Chapel Hill; she is undecided on a major.

Graduating class: 337.

Honor Graduates Middle College at GTCC-Greensboro

Daniel Guevara will study chemistry at UNC-Chapel Hill. Kelly Nguyen will study business administration at UNCG.

Graduating class: 22.

Middle College at GTCC-High Point

Shaheer Ahmed will study civil engineering at N.C. State. Wahhab Rasheed will study information technology or computer science at UNCG.

Graduating class: 44.

Middle College at GTCC-Jamestown

Joel Owusu-Agyemang will study finance at the University of Pennsylvania. Prajjwal Singh will study electrical and computer engineering at N.C. State. Patrick Wonders will study computer systems at UNC-Charlotte.

Graduating class: 60.

Middle College at UNCG

Kristian Banovic will study medicine at UNC-Chapel Hill. Ciara Dawson will study history at UNCG and pursue a career in law.

Graduating class: 47.