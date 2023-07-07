Activities
The American Legion Post 386 Commander Arthur Marshall recently presented Leah Murray, the Servant Center’s director of marketing and development, with a $3,000 check.
Other post members present were Lee Ezell, finance officer; Harvey McDonald, judge advocate; and Bobby Hill, first vice commander.
The Servant Center’s main objective is to empower the homeless and disabled, particularly veterans, to become independent, contributing members of the community through housing, health care and restorative services. The post has long been a supporter of many veteran organizations and the community as well as maintaining the post. All is made possible by the hot dog sales the post holds.
