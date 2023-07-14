Announcements

The Guilford Rotary Club has installed Alison Huber as its president for 2023-24.

Brent Holmes, the outgoing president, was honored for his leadership of the club for the past two years.

Ron Pierce, the Rotary District 7690 Governor Elect, conducted the installation ceremony.

Guilford Rotary focuses its service projects in three areas: Caring for the hungry, supporting veterans and improving the health care system in the Republic of Moldova.

* * * *

The Daughters of the American Revolution, local Guilford Battle Chapter, will host a back to school fundraiser for Crossnore Communities for Children students beginning at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at First National Bank Field. Attendees are encouraged to bring gift cards from any store, including gas stations and grocery stores. The nonprofit helps children who have experienced abuse or other trauma.

The Greensboro Grasshoppers will compete with the Asheville Tourists.

Great Clips CEO (Shear Investments) will cover the cost to bring Crossnore students to the game.

Members from the Children of the American Revolution and the Sons of the American Revolution Chapter will be in attendance.

The DAR Mascot, Nathanael Bear, will meet Grasshopper Mascot.

The event is a celebration of Nathanael Greene’s birthday, Aug. 7.

For information, call 336-721-7600 or visit www.crossnore.org.