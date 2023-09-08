Fundraisers

The American Legion Post 386 will resume hot dog sales Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is $2.50 and customers may dine in or take out.

The post is located at 1206 American Legion St. in Greensboro.

For pickup orders, call 336-375-3265.

* * * *

Each year the Greensboro Elks Lodge #602 holds a golf tournament to raise funds for AuthoraCare Collective, formerly known as Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro and Hospice and Palliative Care Center of Alamance-Caswell.

This year the tournament will be held Sept. 15 at Bryan Park, 6275 Bryan Park Road, Browns Summit. Participants may be individual, couples and teams of four.

Over the years this fundraiser has allowed the Elks Lodge donate more than $247,000 to AuthoraCare Collective.

A pre-tournament social and auction will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 14, at the Greensboro Elks Lodge, 2201 W. Cornwallis Drive in Greensboro. The tournament day begins with registration and a putting contest at 8 a.m. It is captain’s choice with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. Breakfast and lunch (and the pre-tournament event) are included in the cost. Single players are $105 and $375 for a team. Sponsorship packages also are available. To learn more or register to play, call 336-288-5100 or Vicki McCall at Vvmccall@gmail.com.

* * * *

Tom FitzGerald, Rotary District 7690 CART Chairman, has announced a #3 Cars for CART Raffle.

Founded in 1995 by Roger Ackerman, a Rotarian in Sumter, S.C., The CART Fund (Coins for Alzheimer’s Research Trust) is a nonprofit grassroots organization that provides “seed” money for research grants to help find a treatment or cure for Alzheimer’s disease.

The winner selects a three-year lease on their car of choice—Toyota Crown Hybrid, Toyota Camry Hybrid or Toyota RAV4 Hybrid—or $20,000 cash.

Proceeds beneft TRAC (Trust Rotary for an Alzheimer’s Cure).

The drawing date is Dec. 16.

Personal checks are accepted. Mail $100 to: Norm Rogers, 146 Freeboard Lane, Carolina Shores, NC 28467 (check = CARS FOR CART).

For information, email normrogers@atmc.net. Also, visit www.cartfund.org.

Awards

Henry K. Burtner American Legion Post 53 (Greensboro’s oldest legion post) recently held their annual awards banquet.

The awardees are: North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper of the Year, Trooper Justin T. Mitchell; Guilford County EMS, Paramedic Tena Mahar; Guilford County Sheriff Office Deputy of the Year, Deputy Omar De La Rosa and K-9 Mazo; Guilford County Sheriff Detention Center Officer of the Year, Officer R. Johnson; Greensboro Fire Department Person of the Year, Engineer Wesley Johnson; Greensboro Police Department Person of the Year, Office C.A. Gosmon; and 2023 American Legion Tar Heel Boy’s State Citizen, Neal Roberts.