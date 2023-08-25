Announcements

The Triad Chapter of the North Carolina Native Plant Society will hold a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 6 at Kathleen Clay Edwards Library Meeting Room, 1420 Price Park Drive, Greensboro.

Adam Webb will present “What’s in a Name: Understanding Species, Cultivars & Hybrids.” He will discuss the importance of using botanical names rather than common names for native plants. Cultivar and hybrid terms and their importance in identifying plants will also be discussed.

Webb is the cochairman of the Triad chapter and has been a member of the NCNPS since 2016. He currently works at Frank’s Perennial Border and Southern Soother in Winston-Salem.

Awards

Henry K. Burtner American Legion Post 53 (Greensboro’s oldest legion post) recently held their annual awards banquet.

The awardees are: North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper of the Year, Trooper Justin T. Mitchell; Guilford County EMS, Paramedic Tena Mahar; Guilford County Sheriff Office Deputy of the Year, Deputy Omar De La Rosa and K-9 Mazo; Guilford County Sheriff Detention Center Officer of the Year, Officer R. Johnson; Greensboro Fire Department Person of the Year, Engineer Wesley Johnson; Greensboro Police Department Person of the Year, Office C.A. Gosmon; and 2023 American Legion Tar Heel Boy’s State Citizen, Neal Roberts.

