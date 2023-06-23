Announcements

The Graham Historical Museum Advisory Board will present a discussion on the American Civil War in Alamance County with John W. Guss from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. June 26 at the Graham Civic Center, 503 McGee St.

Guss is the Alamance Parks Historic Properties Superintendent.

Also, the board’s Downtown Graham Architectural Walking Tour is set for 8 to 10 a.m. Aug. 5. It starts and ends at the Graham Historical Museum, 135 W. Elm St.

Russell Compton, a local historian, will discuss architecture and the history of Graham.

Both programs are free and suitable for teens and adults.

Registration is required for these events; visit www.cityofgraham.com/historical-museum/.