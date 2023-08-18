Activities

The Guilford Rotary Club welcomed Radu Rusu and his family to Greensboro from the Republic of Moldova during a recent meeting.

Radu received a Rotary research scholarship to complete a masters in nutrition at UNCG during this academic year. The funding for the scholarship was provided by the Guilford Rotary Club, Rotary District 7690 and The Rotary Foundation.

When Radu returns to Moldova, he will be teaching nutrition at the “Nicolae Testemițanu” State University of Medicine and Pharmacy of Moldova.

Guilford Rotary focuses its service projects in three areas: Caring for the hungry, support for veterans and improving the health care system in the Republic of Moldova.

For information, contact Eugene Parker at genmarpaul@aol.com or 336-288-0159.

When Bob Bursey, a U.S. Navy veteran who served during the Vietnam War, was discharged after 8 1/2 years service, he was given a membership in the American Legion. He was living in Pennsylvania and his original post was Aspinwall American Legion Post 77 in Pittsburgh and though he moved to other cities, he sent his dues in to the Aspinwall Post. His last move was the Friends Homes Guilford in Greensboro with his wife, Peggy, to be near family members.

The commander of Post 386, Arthur Marshall, received a letter from the Aspinwall Post Commander asking that Bob Bursey receive his certificate of 50 years continuous membership from the national commander with a photo of the presentation. By coincidence, one of the post’s members, Anna Kalar, lived at Friends Home Guilford and knew the Burseys. He had been recovering from knee surgery and arrangements were made to have the presentation made at Friends Homes with family members and residents attending.

Arnold R. Thompson, CEO of Friends Homes, was involved in the presentation as well as Bobby Hill, Post 386’s first vice commander who has been a member for 68 years. The presentation was on July 28.

Announcements

Henry K. Burtner American Legion Post 53 will be honoring local first responders and their youth program participant at their annual awards banquet set for 6:30 p.m. today, Aug. 18, at the post, 729 Creek Ridge Road in Greensboro.

This year they will honor recipients from the North Carolina Highway Patrol, Guilford County EMS, Guilford County Sheriff’s Department (sworn and detention) and the Greensboro Fire and Police Departments. Additionally, they will honor their Tar Heel Boys State Citizen, Neal Roberts.

For information, visit www.legion.org or email ncalpost53@gmail.com.

The Piedmont Bird Club has planned a field trip to the Guilford County Farm at 7315 Howerton Road in Elon.

The trip begins at 8 a.m. Participants may expect to see Eastern Meadowlarks, Blue Herons, hawks, vireos, swallows, as well as other early migrants.

An additional field trip is set for 8 a.m. Sept. 2 at the Audubon Natural Area, 111 Tankersley Drive in Greensboro.

The small park features various habitats—meadows, mature woods and the riparian zone of the North Buffalo Creek—allowing for a nice diversity of birds and wildlife.

Both trips are joint activities with the T. Gilbert Pearson Audubon Society.

For questions or to participate, contact piedmontbirdclub@gmail.com.

Guilford County Top Ladies of Distinction, established in 1964 as a nonprofit service organization, has elected its 2023-2025 officers. The mission of the organization is to enhance and enrich the lives of youth and adults through national program and projects.

The following are newly elected organization’s officers: Gloria Jackson, president; Vickie Hughes, first vice president; Cynthia Carlton Thompson, second vice president; Sharon Mitchell, recording secretary; Shawnda Coates, assistant recording secretary; Gwendolyn Parker, treasurer; Laknea Drumgoole, financial secretary; Malinda Carmon, top teens advisor, Sandra Neeley, assistant top teen advisory; Joretta Simmons, corresponding secretary; Veronica Thompson, historian; Faye McRaven, chaplain; Melanie Hampton, parliamentarian; Francese Caraway, sergeant-of-arms; Jacqueline Pettiford, director of operations; and A. Rawiya Nash, protocol.

The women of The FORUM of Greensboro recognize the legacy that has been handed to them over the past 60 years. This year, the executive leadership will consist of Jeanne Blaisdell, president; Paige Butler, vice president/president elect; Julie Copeland, secretary; Kimberly Heckman, meeting arrangements; Kate Brower, treasurer; Nancy Doll and Katherine Davey, programs co-chairwomen; Daintry O’Brien, historian; and Lori Wilson, community chairwoman.

The first meeting of this year will be a celebration of The FORUM’s 60th anniversary honoring the legacy of so many Greensboro women. Greensboro community members past and present such as Ada Jane Sapp, Jessie Macon Edwards, Boots Hinkle, Peggy Clodfelter, Kitty Robison, Nancy Courts, Sally Milikin, AnneBarton Carter, Lori Wilson and Tamara Slaughter, to name only a few, have provided leadership and support in creating this legacy.

It began as an idea and conversation between three women, opened its first meeting in September of 1963 with 25 members and had enjoyed growth over the years to a current 50 members. The FORUM has been a “lunch and learn” venue for much more than discussion topics of local interest, arts, culture, education, health, historic preservation, etc.