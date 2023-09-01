Activities

Alpha Rho Chapter of Eta Phi Beta Sorority held their close-out meeting for the 2022-2023 sorority year on June 10. New officers for the coming year were sworn in and a report of the president shared a praise to the dedication of Alpha Rho members.

Funds were allocated to award Kiara Smith and Sa’Maya McCullough, scholarship recipients for 2023-2024 academic year. Funds were also allocated to the Haynes Inman Educational Center, Herbin Metz Educational Center and Christine Joyner Green Centers, Services for Children and the Developmentally Disabled services. Donations were given to NCNW, NAACP, UNCF, Urban Ministry and the Second Harvest Food Bank.

Members of Alpha Rho and the Alpha Rho Youth Group attended the 26th Biennial Mid-Eastern Regional Conference July 12-14 in Durham. President Brenda McLean Ross was elected mid-eastern regional director for the years 2023-2025. Other regional officers are Georgia Shepard, corresponding secretary; Rhonda Blue, keeper of peace and Tonya Johnson, director of education.

For information, contact Brenda McLean Ross at beemcl@aol.com or visit etaphibeta-alpharho.org.

Announcements

The Piedmont Bird Club has announced its September field trips:

Audubon Natural Area: 8 a.m. Sept. 2, 111 Tankersley Drive, Greensboro. Joint activity with the T. Gilbert Pearson Audubon Society.

Iron Ore Belt Access: 8 a.m. Sept. 9, 6068 N. Church St., Greensboro.

Reedy Fork Trail, from Lake Brandt Road Trailhead: 8 a.m. Sept. 12, 6008 Lake Brandt Road, Greensboro.

Glencoe Haw River Trail: 8:30 a.m. Sept. 16, Glencoe Paddle Access just off Route 62 north of Burlington.

Swifts Night Out: 7:20 p.m. Sept. 19, location is to be decided. Chimney Swifts start to band together into large roost groups before their fall migration to South America. Locally, in recent years, thousands of these birds have used the chimney at the Carolina Theatre and nearby chimneys in Greensboro for such a large amassing. It is quite impressive to watch them in this annual behavior, as they circle above and all around, and then begin to spiral into the building at sunset, hundreds at a time. Joint activity with the T. Gilbert Pearson Audubon Society.

Birding from Kayaks/Canoes on Lake Randleman: 9 a.m. Sept. 30, Meet at the Marina at Southwest Park, off of Jonquil Drive, Greensboro. For swimmers only. Must wear proper safety gear. Bring your own craft. Rentals are available but boats cannot be reserved; call the marina, 336-641-2050 for more information. The rental kayaks are sit on top type. Plan to arrive early to allow time for paperwork and payment.

For questions or to participate in these events, contact piedmontbirdclub@gmail.com.

* * * *

A groundbreaking ceremony for The Rotary Club of High Point Sensory Garden will take place at 5 p.m. Sept. 22 in the Arts and Education Plaza of the High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St.

The Rotary Club of High Point selected the garden as their centennial project as a gift to the community. The club’s initial commitment spurred a fundraising campaign within the community. This project has also been supported by the High Point Library Foundation Board, as well as other community partners. The ceremony will also be the kickoff for the foundation board’s brick paver campaign, their final fundraising effort for this project.

Having a Sensory Garden in High Point will benefit the individuals in our community living with autism, mental health struggles, dementia and other challenges related to neurodevelopment. A calming sensory garden promotes growth in those with decreased cognitive skills or sensory processing disorders, as it gently stimulates the processing of sight, smell, touch, sound and taste.

Final architectural plans have been submitted to city planning and approved. Construction is anticipated to begin this fall, and the garden will open to the public in 2024.

In addition, the entrance to the library will undergo a beautification project, where green space and additional plantings will be installed. This project has been funded by the City of High Point.

Awards

Henry K. Burtner American Legion Post 53 (Greensboro’s oldest legion post) recently held their annual awards banquet.

The awardees are: North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper of the Year, Trooper Justin T. Mitchell; Guilford County EMS, Paramedic Tena Mahar; Guilford County Sheriff Office Deputy of the Year, Deputy Omar De La Rosa and K-9 Mazo; Guilford County Sheriff Detention Center Officer of the Year, Officer R. Johnson; Greensboro Fire Department Person of the Year, Engineer Wesley Johnson; Greensboro Police Department Person of the Year, Office C.A. Gosmon; and 2023 American Legion Tar Heel Boy’s State Citizen, Neal Roberts.