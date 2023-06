In honor of National Flag Day, the Guilford Battle Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution presented Camping World/RV with a certificate of recognition. The business’ flag is 3,200 square feet and stands all year round over I-40, near the Sandy Ridge Road exit. Pictured (from left): Lee Skopelitits, Karen Powell, Laura Mortensen, Franz Selemschek, Nancy Olsen, Kathy Fair, Landon Hunter.