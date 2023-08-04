Greensboro’s Commission on the Status of Women will welcome 15 new members into the Ruth Wicker Tribute to Women at 3 p.m. Aug. 23 at the Barber Park Event Center, 1502 Barber Park Drive in Greensboro. The doors will open at 2:30 p.m. for this free event, which also features light refreshments and displays by local quilters.

The following women were nominated by the public and chosen by a panel convened by the CSW for their achievements and significant contribution to Greensboro and the surrounding community. They join the 31 individuals and four organizations that comprised the first group of Tribute to Women honorees in 2019.

Joanne Bluethenthal (1928-2019) – The Philadelphia native was a tireless champion of school desegregation and integration. She served on the Guilford County Board of Education and provided vital leadership to local colleges and the Greensboro Jewish Federation.

Bertha Cone (1858-1947) – The wife of textile magnate Moses Cone, she established the trust that, ultimately, funded the construction of Greensboro’s Cone Memorial Hospital in 1911.

Laura Weil Cone (1888-1970) – The local philanthropist graduated from the State Normal and Industrial School (now UNCG) before becoming a teacher and leader in the women’s suffrage movement. She served decades as a board member of local and state universities.

Robin Davis – The Kernersville native and founder of Maxie B’s Bakeries has been honored for her commitment to sustainability and the environment.

Mazie Ferguson (1944-2021) – This legal scholar was the first Black woman to pastor Baptist churches in both Siler City and Greensboro. She earned a Juris Doctor from the University of South Carolina School of Law and was an officer with the NC Conference of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and the Pulpit Forum of Greensboro.

Mary Hines Griffin (1935-2022) – Griffin was a special education instructor in Alamance and Guilford counties who also advised the Special Needs Division of the NC Department of Instruction. The graduate advisor to three local colleges was active in the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church and with many other civic and professional organizations.

Erika Hendrix – Left legally blind by a series of mini-strokes, the Greensboro native founded the Lady E Specs eyewear company. The consultant also manages a local beverage company and is CEO of Creative Management Source, which benefits adults with mental illness and intellectual and developmental differences.

Rosella Jarrell (1925-2008) – The civil rights leader was part of the Greensboro Association of Poor People and the Tenant Council President of Ray Warren Homes.

Ruth Revels (1936-2016) – A high school teacher and small business owner, Revels tirelessly championed the cause of the state’s Native Americans and their communities.

Martha Josephine Oxford Sebastian (1896-1948) – Guilford County’s first Black public librarian, Sebastian directed the Carnegie Negro Library for 24 years. She shaped it into one of the South’s best African American libraries and a meeting place for civil rights activists.

Gladys Shipman (1945-2011) – The Greensboro native protested the segregated lunch counter at Woolworth’s as a youth and continued her activism throughout her life. She was the first female president of the Greensboro NAACP and the first female vice president of the organization’s NC Conference.

Angeline Smith (1908-1991) – An English teacher at Greensboro’s Dudley High School, Smith fought for the desegregation of the city’s restrooms and water fountains. She served on leadership groups for many different nonprofit organizations, including N.C. A&T State University and the Hayes-Taylor YMCA.

Leah Tannenbaum (1915-2002) – Tannenbaum was a noted philanthropist who made her mark in the arts community and as a supporter of children’s issues. A leader with the Eastern Music Festival and Weatherspoon Art Museum, she helped organize United Day Care Services, a forerunner of the region’s Head Start Program.

Teresa Vincent – Guilford County’s first Black woman to serve as chief district court judge, Vincent has been a district court judge since 2000. She received the Elon University Law School’s Women’s Law Association’s 2013 Outstanding Woman in the Profession Award for her efforts to end domestic violence.

Goldie Wells – District Two’s Greensboro City Council representative since 2017, Wells holds a doctorate from UNC Chapel Hill and is an accomplished educator. She founded Citizens for Economic and Environmental Justice, a Greensboro organization that addresses hunger and food access.

Created through a donation from the estate of Ruth Wicker, the Tribute to Women was established in 2019 to honor the contributions and achievements of Greensboro women. The free exhibit resides in the Barber Park Event Center and is open most Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For information, call 336-373-2038.