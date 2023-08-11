Animal shelter needs adopters and fosters

Burlington Animal Services is at full capacity and is making an urgent plea for adopters and fosters. Every kennel space is full and there are many dogs in the community currently in need that are waiting for space to become available for them. At this time, Animal Services is limiting dog intake to emergencies only.

Effectively immediately, BAS is waiving adoption fees for all pets through Sept. 30.

Those who cannot adopt are asked to consider fostering. BAS provides food, supplies and all medical care. For information, visit www.burlingtonnc.gov/2335/Foster-A-Pet.

Residents who find a lost dog should not bring the dog to BAS unless it is a true life-threatening emergency. Follow the recommendations and steps to help get the dog back home found at https://burlingtonnc.gov/1859/Lost-Found-Pets.

Those who have dog that they need to rehome should visit www.burlingtonnc.gov/1906/Admissions-Rehoming-a-Pet for tips and resources. Also, BAS has an Emergency Pet Food Pantry and other safety net services available to assist owners in keeping their animals (https://burlingtonnc.gov/1862/Pet-Help-Resources).

Discussion on scams, fraud, internet safety

In recognition of Financial Awareness Day, the Greensboro Public Library will present Scams and Internet Security at 5 p.m. Aug. 14 at the McGirt-Horton Branch, 2501 Phillips Ave. Amalia Mercedes Restucha-Klem, assistant attorney general with the public protection section of the North Carolina Department of Justice, will discuss scams, fraud and internet safety.

Restucha-Klem conducts outreach to vulnerable populations and works on various policy initiatives, including consumer protection and criminal justice reform. She is the attorney general’s representative on the governor’s advisory council on Hispanic/Latino affairs.

For information, call 336-373-5810.

Church event

Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ will host delegates from across the country at its 37th Annual Prayer & Life Clinic, Sept. 10-15, at 1001 E. Washington St., Greensboro.

This year, sessions via Zoom will be presented Aug. 12 and Sept. 9. Here is the Zoom information for all the sessions: www.bit.ly/PrePrayerClinicZoom2023, Meeting ID: 817-5028-2941, Passcode: 1001, Dial In: 1-305-224-1968, ID: 817-5028-2941, Passcode: 1001.

Prayer led by Mother Willie Mae Lee will be from 8:30 to 9 a.m. Aug. 12; then the teaching session from 9 to 9:45 a.m. by Eric Greaux.

Prayer led by Mother Willie Mae Lee will be from 8:30 to 9 a.m. Sept. 9; then the teaching session from 9 to 9:45 a.m. by Apostle Reginald Holiday.

For details, call 336-272-6564 or visit www.wellsmemorialcogic.org.

Survey on residents’ relationship with police

A collaborative survey authored by Greensboro’s Ad-hoc Committee on African American Disparity and N.C. A&T criminal justice faculty will offer perspective on residents’ relationships with the Greensboro Police Department. The anonymous Police and Community Survey is available online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/L2JDF8T now through Dec.1. Printed surveys are available at select city facilities and community locations.

A&T faculty will analyze the collected data for the committee’s review. The ACAAD will report on the survey’s findings in 2024.

For information, call 336-373-2038.

Women’s Equality Day Breakfast

Tickets are on sale for Greensboro’s 2023 Women’s Equality Day Breakfast, which starts at 9 a.m. on Aug. 26 in Piedmont Hall, 2409 W. Gate City Blvd. The city’s Commission on the Status of Women hosts the annual event in conjunction with Women’s Equality Day, which celebrates the adoption of the 19th Amendment to the US Constitution in 1920.

Tickets cost $25. Seating is limited and tickets must be purchased by Aug. 23 as they will not be available at the door. Contact Marion Davis at marion.davis@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-2038 for tickets.

This year’s program celebrates the CSW’s 50th anniversary and features keynote speaker Tamara Brothers. Brothers was recently appointed diversity, equity, accessibility and inclusion manager of the NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. She also served as deputy director of the NC Arts Council and worked extensively in development for Duke University and Fayetteville State University.

City department’s Impact Report available

Greensboro’s People and Culture Department, previously known as Human Resources, has published its fiscal year 2022-2023 Impact Report. Read it at tinyurl.com/bdz5hcmm.

The report offers insight into the latest updates and initiatives from the department, including the name change, expansive staff pay increases, stakeholder surveys and P&C’s efforts to engage employees through pop-up shops.

Oak Ridge hopes sign slows drivers

The Town Oak Ridge has installed a permanent digital radar sign on Haw River Road located east of Apple Grove Road in Oak Ridge heading toward Stokesdale to help slow drivers as they approach the more residential portions of the road. The radar sign will indicate a vehicle’s current rate of speed along with the posted speed limit.

NCDOT’s speed and traffic analyses done earlier this year revealed that higher speeds were most prevalent in the largely non-residential areas west of Linville Road and that drivers typically slow down to an average of 45 mph as they approach residential areas of Haw River Road. Understanding that residents of Oak Ridge remain interested in increasing safety on Haw River Road after the deaths of Noah Chambers in 2019 and Aliyah Thornhill in 2022, Oak Ridge Town Council approved the placement of the permanent digital radar sign on Haw River Road. The town will use data from the solar powered radar sign to determine its effectiveness and potential for adding similar signs on key roads in Oak Ridge.

The Town of Oak Ridge has also developed a safety awareness program for residents that will be shared on its Facebook and Nextdoor pages which promotes improving safety for pedestrians, cyclists and motor vehicles.

Golf tournament

Registration is open for the Coy Williard Dugout Fund Golf Tournament to be held Aug. 21 at the Jamestown Park Golf Course, 7041 E. Fork Road. All proceeds will benefit the Coy Williard Dugout Fund which works to serve youth and the community through baseball in High Point and Guilford County.

Hosted by the High Point Rockers and the High Point Downtown Stadium Foundation, the tournament is open to 18 teams with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. Each foursome will be accompanied by a Rockers player or coach.

The fee for the scramble format tournament is $125 per individual or $475 per foursome. Individuals will be assigned to a team. Hole sponsorships are available for $250.

The Coy Williard Dugout fund is administered by the High Point Community Foundation.

To register, email c.cooling@highpointrockers.com, call 336-888-1000 or visit www.highpointrockers.com.

Residents’ input sought on participation plan

Greensboro’s department of transportation staff, on behalf of the Greensboro Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, has updated the MPO’s Public Participation Plan. Residents may review and comment on the revised plan by Sept. 17.

The plan is available at www.guampo.org. Comments may be submitted online or emailed to Craig McKinney at craig.mckinney@greensboro-nc.gov.

The updated plan will be considered for adoption by the MPO’s Technical Advisory Committee at 2 p.m. Sept. 20. The meeting will be held online. For meeting link, visit www.guampo.org. For information, contact McKinney.