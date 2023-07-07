NC A&T hosts wellness fair

N.C. A&T’s department of psychology and Cone Health Center for Health Equity will host a “Building a Better You” community wellness fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 8 at at Hayes-Taylor YMCA, 2630 E. Florida St., Greensboro.

The fair will feature more than 20 community partner organizations and local service providers, along with an opportunity to enjoy free food, entertainment, health screenings and a children’s play area. Ten A&T student volunteers who were recruited for the fair also will conduct interviews with participants.

“Building a Better You” will introduce wellness resources that will improve health equity within the east Greensboro community.

It also will serve as the kickoff for a series of community outreach events designed to assess and address the health and social disparities of the east Greensboro community.

For information, call 336-285-2274 or email aklee1@ncat.edu.

Anti-pipeline groups plan information event

Frontline, indigenous and climate groups will host a public No Mountain Valley Pipeline Southgate Extension awareness event from 3 to 5 p.m. July 16 at the Haw River Ballroom, 1711 Saxapahaw-Bethlehem Church Road in Saxapahaw.

The event will weave education, music, art and kids activities, information for landowners along the route and testimony from those living in the path of the pipeline, including actions that may cancel the pipeline.

The MVP Southgate Extension is a proposed 73-mile extension of the Mountain Valley Pipeline mainline, from Pittsylvania County, Virginia, into North Carolina’s Rockingham and Alamance Counties.

For information, call 617-306-6190, email kaseyjkinsella@gmail.com or visit www.stopmvpsouthgate.com.

Fundraiser boosts after-school program

NFL star Ricky Proehl’s P.O.W.E.R. of Play Foundation received a major boost from KBP Foods at this year’s Blue Jeans and Bourbon fundraising dinner and auction. During the event, representatives from KBP foods presented Proehl with a check for $51,792.

“KBP Foods has been a blessing for us,” said Proehl. “They’ve been a loyal partner for many years now, and their financial contributions have helped us sustain our mission.”

P.O.W.E.R. of Play, founded by Ricky and his wife Kelly, funds several local charities, provides holiday gifts to 300 families through the annual Santa’s Helpers program and purchases scholarships for Triad-area latch-key kids to participate in special after-school programs.

For information, visit www.proehlificpark.com.

Cooperative service plans beekeeping seminar

Randolph County Cooperative Extension Horticulture Agent Cody Craddock will talk about how bees make gardens bloom in “Basics of Beekeeping,” set for 6:30 p.m. July 27 at the Asheboro Public Library, 201 Worth St.

Craddock will offer beekeeping tips, share information about hive supplies and answer questions.

The talk is free and the public is invited.

For information, call 336-318-6803.

Grief support workshop set

AuthoraCare Collective’s Grief Support and Counseling Center will hold the workshop, Meditation & Coping with Grief, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1 at AuthoraCare Collective, 914 Chapel Hill Road in Burlington.

Jennifer Moore, a bereavement counselor, will share an introduction to grief and meditation. Participants will learn about meditation and its benefits and practice a 20-to-30-minute guided meditation. Participants may bring a mat, cushion or blanket to sit on for those who want to sit on the floor. Chairs also will be available for anyone who prefers. There will be an opportunity to share experiences; however, sharing is not required.

Registration is required. Deadline to register is July 25. To register, call 336-621-5565 or email griefsupport@authoracare.org.