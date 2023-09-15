Lunch with the League

Charlie Collicutt, Guilford County Board of Elections Director, will share updates on voting for fall 2023 at the next Lunch with the League of Women Voters of the Piedmont Triad meeting, set for noon Sept. 26 at First Presbyterian Mullin Life Center, 706 N. Greene St. in Greensboro.

The program is free and open to the public. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. with a lunch option at noon. The program starts at 12:15 p.m. The optional lunch is $15 or bring your own.

Reservations are requested with or without lunch by 5 p.m. Sept. 20; visit www.lwvpt.org, click “LWL.” For information, email mail@lwvpt.org.

National Dance Day

National Dance Day GSO is set for Sept. 16 in LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.

This annual celebration “unites the community through the joy of dance, the vibrant exchange of cultures and the sheer exhilaration of movement.”

New this year, Greensboro Downtown Parks is partnering with iAlign Dance Company and 3601 Music to bring Dance Night: A Block Party In The Park.

The festivities will commence at 1 p.m. with a diverse lineup of performers showcasing a range of dance styles from ballroom to ballet, hip hop to flamenco. At 6 p.m., the park will transition into an Block Party, featuring dance performances by iAlign Dance Company and live music. Both events are free and open to the public.

For information, visit tinyurl.com/yw85h9m3.

Living History Station at RiverFest in Eden

Eden’s annual RiverFest celebration, set for Sept. 15-16, will host what may be a first for a festival: An interactive Living History Station, inviting Rockingham County residents to share personal history about family, experiences and life they cherish and want others to know.

The station is located at 705-A Washington St. in the heart of the city’s downtown area, where the two-decade old RiverFest will present entertainment, amusements, artisan, crafters, festival foods of all types and more.

Within the free and open Living History Station, David Campt arranged for the Eden History Museum and Museum and Archive of Rockingham County to honor small town culture with digitizing to preserve old family photos, guided genealogical consultation to learn and discover family history, video presentations of local history, and video recording of oral histories.

A highlight will be “Let Me Tell You About The Time . . .” micro-anecdote competition, using the StoryCorps phone app, allowing history station guests to submit a three-minute or shorter story for entry that could receive $250 value grand prize that includes a six-month Ancestry.com subscription.

North Buffalo Creek drainage basin meeting

A meeting exploring the options for managing flooding within the North Buffalo Creek drainage basin is set for 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 21 at Revolution Mills’ Color Works Meeting Space, 1000 Revolution Mills Drive in Greensboro. Doors open at 5 p.m.

North Buffalo Creek is one of four watersheds within the City of Greensboro. It is a highly developed, urbanized basin comprised of residential, public and commercial properties. As with most urban streams, North Buffalo Creek is subject to flooding during large rain events.

The city recently initiated a study to determine potential opportunities that could exist to better manage flooding within the watershed. City staff explored several options based on feedback from previous community meetings. Mitigation options will be presented at this meeting for consideration and feedback on those options is requested.

Learn more about the study or share historical events or witness accounts online at https://tinyurl.com/yycm8hv5.

Equine Epiphany Farm announces grand opening

Equine Epiphany Farm’s grand opening is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 14-15. The farm, which offers equine assisted learning and equestrian coaching, is at 4533 Garner Lane in Denton.

Visitors will meet the farm’s horses and learn about equine-assisted learning, equine psychology, behavior and more. There will be interactive demonstrations at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. each day.

There will be free refreshments, a chance to groom and paint the horses and fun activities for people ages 5 and older.

There will also be a free raffle offering the chance to win a personal development private session with SkyHorse Certified Equine-Guided Education practitioner Maggie Johnson.

For information, call 916-616-1776, email Maggie@EquineEpiphany.net or visit https://equineepiphany.net/.

Knee study

High Point University is conducting a study and recruiting participants who have running-related knee pain. To qualify, participants must run at least five miles a week, be between the ages of 18 and 65, be cleared to run by a physician and read and speak English fluently.

For information, email dgoss@highpoint.edu or call 336-841-9274.

Adventures in Learning

Shepherd’s Center of Greensboro has developed a hybrid version of Adventures in Learning classes for this semester. There will be two days of virtual classes and one day of in-person classes.

In-person classes begin Sept. 21 and cover everything from Pearl Harbor to poetry plus six mid-morning community forum presentations by local leaders.

Zoom classes begin on Oct. 10 and range from Polish history and culture to living with peripheral neuropathy to the murder of James Jordan.

The classes are offered for the flat rate of $55 for the semester.

To learn more, call 336-378-0766, email scgexecutivedirector@gmail.org or visit shepctrg.org.