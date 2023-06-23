Food waste program

extended through June 30

Greensboro’s Food Waste Collection Pilot Program, in partnership with the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market and Gallins Family Farm, has been extended through June 30.

Drop off any food scraps or food waste (i.e., fruits, vegetables, meat—bones included, shellfish – shells included, dairy – egg shells included, coffee grounds, unbleached coffee filters, unbleached paper towels, and certified compostable eating utensils) in the Green Cart.

The Green Cart is in front of the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market at 501 Yanceyville St. Gallins Family Farm empties the Green Cart weekly.

Free summer playground program

The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department’s free summer playground program, Energy at the Park, will visit four neighborhoods from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays, beginning June 26 through Aug. 10. Rising first-grade students through 15-year-olds are invited for supervised sports, games, crafts and free lunch. Parents or guardians may register their children at any participating playground.

Locations:

Hampton Park, 3111 Four Seasons Blvd.

Heath Park, 3809 Holts Chapel Road.

Sussman Street Park, 229 Sussman St.

Woodmere Park, 2100 Autumn Dr.

The program may close due to severe rain or extreme heat. For information, call 336-373-7502.

History museum exhibit

Visitors can encounter costumed interpreters portraying North Carolina journalists, activists and public figures from 2 to 4 p.m. June 24 at the Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave. Lifted Voices is a series of living history events that bring to life people and stories from Greensboro’s (and North Carolina’s) past. This is a free, family-friendly program.

Walking through the museum, guests can explore the galleries and the NC Democracy: Eleven Elections exhibition to meet living history actors portraying people such as journalist and reformer Sarah Dudley Pettey. Other figures to meet include signer of the Declaration of Independence William Hooper, NC Senator and Union spy Abraham Galloway, Guilford Native American Association founder and Greensboro councilperson Lonnie Revels and others.

Civic Season is a time between Juneteenth and July 4th to explore the history and future of the United States. This edition of Lifted Voices expands many of the stories in NC Democracy: Eleven Elections. This exhibition explores choices and change across 11 state elections between 1776 and 2010, illustrating the twists and turns of who could participate, how voters cast their ballots and what influenced decisions that continue to shape what democracy means today.

City Council approves $751.3M budget

At its June 20 meeting, the Greensboro City Council adopted the $751.3 million budget for Fiscal Year 2023-2024. The fiscal year begins July 1.

The budget includes a city property tax rate of 67.25 cents per $100 property valuation, while water and sewer fees will increase 8.5%.

The proposed budget meets the challenge of increased demand for development with additional resources dedicated to development review efforts to expedite the city’s development review process. It addresses the increased pace of growth with new positions in fire, planning, engineering and inspections, transportation and water resources departments and provides additional resources for economic development incentives and to cover inflationary increases for goods and services.

The city maintains one of the lowest water rates compared to other North Carolina cities.

The approved budget reinforces the city’s goal to attract the most skilled workforce in a difficult labor market by providing competitive pay structures for City employees, increasing employee minimum wage and increasing starting salaries for police officers by 18.6%.

The adopted budget will be published at www.greensboro-nc.gov/budget in July.