Budweiser Clydesdales coming to the Triad

The iconic Budweiser Clydesdales will be in Greensboro and Winston-Salem next week to celebrate the work Folds of Honor has achieved to date.

The nonprofit provides families of fallen or disabled U.S. service members and families of first responders with scholarships toward educational opportunities.

The horses will be at the Greensboro Grasshoppers minor league baseball game from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. July 4 and the Winston-Salem Dash minor league from 6 to 8 p.m. July 5.

For information, call 818-522-4984 or visit www.facebook.com/BudweiserClydesdale. Also, visit foldsofhonor.org.

High Point Rockers host 4-game series

The July Fourth holiday weekend will be buzzing with activity at Truist Point. The High Point Rockers, in the thick of a first half pennant race in the Atlantic League, will host the York Revolution in a four-game series, starting June 30 and running through July 3.

The highlight of the weekend will take place on July 3 and feature the Rockers’ annual July 3 fireworks spectacular. The gates open at 5:30 p.m. for the 6:35 p.m. first pitch against York. Fans will be able to watch the postgame fireworks from the field.

Tickets for Monday’s game are available at a rate of four tickets for $28. Buy online using the code USA4 when purchasing at HighPointRockers.com. Tickets are also available at the Truist Point Box Office on Gatewood which is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Saturday’s contest, also slated for 6:35 p.m., will include a Rockers “Red, White and Blue” Trucker Hat giveaway. The first 800 fans entering Truist Point will receive an authentic red, white and blue Rockers Trucker Hat. Gates open at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Sunday is Family Fun Day with kids invited to run the bases following the 4:05 p.m. first pitch. Gates open at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday with select Rockers players available for pregame autographs.

Uncle Sam Jam set for July 4th

The City of High Point Parks & Recreation will again host its Fourth of July celebration, The Uncle Sam Jam, a local tradition since 1973. Gates open at Oak Hollow Festival Park, 1841 Eastchester Drive in High Point at 4:30 p.m. July 4. The cost is $10 per vehicle, cash only.

The fireworks show will not be visible from Oak Hollow Marina or Sailboat Point this year. Parking fees will not be charged at these locations.

The Uncle Sam Jam will feature live, family-friendly musical performances by the Brandon Robertson Band at 5 p.m., followed by The Terrible Twos at 6:30 p.m. The fireworks show over the Oak Hollow Lake begins at 9:15 p.m.

The Family Fun Zone offers free activities for kids; a $20 all-inclusive wristband includes additional access to the inflatables, rock climbing wall and jousting area. A variety of food vendors will sell pizza, wings, burgers, hot dogs, ice cream and shaved ice, popcorn, funnel cakes, lemonade and more.

Pets are not allowed at the Uncle Sam Jam. Coolers, chairs and blankets are permitted. The Uncle Sam Jam is a family event; alcohol is not allowed, and entrants should be prepared for bag and cooler checks at the gate. Tents, glass containers, fishing equipment, fireworks, grills and drones are also prohibited.

Oak Hollow Lake will close to boats promptly at 5 p.m. on July 4. Oak Hollow Golf Course will close at 5 p.m., and all golfers must be off the course by this time as well.

Programs to help you deal with grief

AuthoraCare Collective’s Grief Support and Counseling Center will hold two hourlong virtual programs for those who are grieving the loss of a loved one.

Grief – What to Expect and What Can Help will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. July 24 on Zoom, and in-person from noon to 1 p.m. July 25 at AuthoraCare Collective, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro. Choose the date and time that works best for you.

This program is designed to help newly grieving persons gain a better understanding of common grief reactions, strategies for coping and resources to increase their confidence and knowledge during these challenging times.

Registration is required. Deadline to register is July 20. To register and receive information on how to join by Zoom, call 336-621-5565 or email griefsupport@authoracare.org.

Local church hosting prayer, life clinic

Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ will host delegates from across the country at its 2023 Annual Prayer & Life Clinic, Sept. 10-15, at 1001 E. Washington St., Greensboro.

This year, three sessions via Zoom will be presented from 8:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. on July 1, Aug. 12 and Sept. 9. Here is the Zoom info for all the sessions:

Meeting ID: 817-5028-2941

Passcode: 1001

Dial In: 1-305-224-1968

ID: 817-5028-2941

Passcode: 1001

For information, call 336-272-6564 or visit www.wellsmemorialcogic.org.

Shepherd’s Center to host virtual classes

Shepherd’s Center of Greensboro has developed a roster of virtual classes for this semester. There are no in-person classes this summer.

Classes begin July 11 for the six-week session.

Topics range from Natalie Wood, the Changing Face of Egypt to the Lewis and Clark Expedition.

To learn more, call 336-378-0766, email scgexecutivedirector@gmail.org or visit www.shepctrg.org.

Pillars of Fame nominations

For the 18th consecutive year, the Housing Authority of the City of High Point is accepting nominations for its annual Pillars of Fame recipients. In addition, for the 10th year, nominations for a Rising Star Award recipient are also being accepted.

The concept of the Pillars of Fame was established in 2005. The HPHA is concerned with the well-being of local youth and wanted a way to present positive, encouraging images and role models. HPHA leadership believes that youth will be influenced by former HPHA program participants who became successful and pillars of the community and demonstrate unwavering support of the mission of the HPHA.

Visit www.hpha.net or contact 336-878-2334 for eligibility information and nomination forms. Completed forms should be mailed or delivered by noon July 28 to 500 E. Russell Ave, High Point, NC 27260 to the attention of Pillars of Fame Nomination or Rising Star Nomination.

Award recipients will be inducted during the annual ceremony scheduled at noon Sept. 20 at Astor Dowdy Towers.

Proehl foundation receives financial boost

NFL star Ricky Proehl’ s P.O.W.E..R. of Play Foundation received a major boost from KBP Foods at this year’s Blue Jeans and Bourbon fundraising dinner and auction. During the event, representatives from KBP foods presented Proehl with a check for $51,792.

KBP Foods has been a blessing for us,” said Proehl. “They’ve been a loyal partner for many years now, and their financial contributions have helped us sustain our mission.”

P.O.W.E.R. of Play, founded by Ricky and his wife Kelly, funds several local charities, provides holiday gifts to 300 families through the annual Santa’s Helpers program and purchases scholarships for Triad-area latch-key kids to participate in special after school programs.

For information, visit www.proehlificpark.com.