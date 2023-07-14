Enjoy a hike

Healthy Communities A3 has planned a hike for July 16 at Caraway Creek Preserve, 829 Jerico Road in Asheboro.

Hikers should meet at 2 p.m. at the preserve or at 1:30 p.m. at the Asheboro Farmers’ Market, 134 S. Church St., for directions and carpooling. The hike will take about two hours.

This is an easy hike and about three miles total.

Dogs are welcome but must remain on a leash at all times.

For information, contact Mary Joan Pugh at 336-963-2715 or maryjoan.pugh@randolphcountync.gov.

Veterans event

The Department of Veterans Affairs Winston-Salem Regional Office is hosting a Veterans Benefits Live event series July 20-22 in High Point. The event is organized by the High Point Veterans Initiative, a collaborative effort between Visit High Point, Business High Point and the Heroes Center of High Point.

The series is for all veterans and survivors who are interested in filing a claim for VA disability compensation, including the new Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act benefits, survivor’s pension, Veteran Readiness and Employment services, or those needing assistance with existing VA claims. The event series will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 20-21 and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 22 in The Loft at Congdon Yards, 400 W. English Road in High Point.

For information, call 336-884-4376 or email patrick.davis@heroescenter.org.

Church to recognize 50 years of service

Tabernacle United Methodist Weekday School and Playschool will observe 50 years of service to the community in August. Tabernacle Weekday School of Tabernacle UMC started a morning playschool in 1972 and in 1973 opened the daycare.

June Sofley has served the school the entire 50 years.

To celebrate this milestone, a block party will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 26 at 5721 Methodist Road in Greensboro. There will be games, food trucks, bounce houses and more.

A worship service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 27 with a luncheon following service.

Local artist chosen for commissioned work

Local artist Bevelyn Afor Ukah was chosen to create original artwork for the second-annual Downtown Arts Special Commission Art for City Hall. A 10-by-20-foot vinyl reproduction of Ukah’s original artwork was recently installed in the Melvin Municipal Office Building, 300 W. Washington St. The vinyl piece hangs on the council chamber wall, visible from the Plaza entrance to the building.

Titled “Our Collective Table,” the original artwork is a mixed-media piece that represents Ukah’s artistic reflection on the theme of Greensboro in 2022. The reproduction will be displayed in the MMOB through early 2024. The original work hangs in the Creative Greensboro office suite in the Greensboro Cultural Center and will become part of the City’s permanent artwork collection.

“Greensboro evolves as we honor and learn from our past human and ecological relationships,” Ukah wrote in her artist statement. “These stories often find themselves convening at one of the 100-plus parks in Greensboro. When I visited Country Park, I was struck by the diversity of people I saw there. This artwork is inspired by and honors the public gathering spaces in Greensboro that allow people from many different walks of life to come together to connect with nature, history, and each other.”

Ukah is a visual artist, advocate, and storyteller based in Greensboro.

More electric vehicle charging at UNCG

UNCG is now the host of six new Level 2 NovaCHARGE electric vehicle charging stations courtesy of Duke Energy’s Park & Plug program. This will bring the total number of charging stations on campus to 23.

Duke Energy will own, operate and maintain the equipment for five years, at which point UNCG will have the option to purchase some or all of the stations. The stations are in the McCormick Street parking lot by Tropical Smoothie Cafe across from the Kaplan Center. Regular usage rates will apply to these stations. Two of the parking spaces meet requirements established by the Americans with Disabilities Act. Drivers should download the Shell Recharge app to access the service.

“We’re excited and thankful to Duke Energy for this opportunity,” said Sean MacInnes, UNCG sustainability specialist. “Spartan Village is a multifamily mixed-used development that is part of our Millennial Campus Initiative along Gate City Boulevard, which is a major transportation thoroughfare that will likely see more development in the future, making it a prime location for Duke Energy’s Park & Plug program.”

Duke Energy is helping North Carolina towns and cities locate approximately 280 public charging stations in the state, including in multifamily dwellings and historically underserved communities.

Area restaurant to hold fundraiser

Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill will host an evening fundraiser at its restaurant locations throughout the Triad to benefit the Roe Roe’s Heroes Childhood Cancer Foundation on July 20. Based in King, Roe Roe’s Heroes is dedicated to helping families and researchers conquer childhood cancer. Mi Pueblo will contribute 10% of all sales that take place from 5 p.m. until closing on July 20 to Roe Roe’s Heroes.

Mi Pueblo is a family owned and operated restaurant with six locations in the Triad: Lewisville-Clemmons Road in Clemmons, Northpoint Avenue and Tinsley Drive in High Point, South Main Street in King, and Reynolda Road and Stratford Road in Winston-Salem. Mi Pueblo is headquartered in Clemmons.

To contribute to Roe Roe’s Heroes, visit roeroesheroes.org.

Supply warehouse open to county educators

Starting July 18, Guilford County Schools educators can shop for free classroom supplies at the Teacher Supply Warehouse. The Warehouse is run by Guilford Education Alliance and is open from mid-July through April every year.

GCS teachers can stock up on new, brand name supplies, as well as gently used items like games, books, office supplies and craft materials at no cost. Teachers can shop all year, but the back-to-school season is especially busy. Between July and September, more than 1,500 GCS educators shop at the Warehouse.

Teachers aren’t the only ones who benefit. Each summer, GEA hires summer clerks to help staff the warehouse. This year, 10 GCS students or recent graduates are gaining leadership and job skills as they work in the warehouse.

GCS teachers can sign up to shop on GEA’s website, www.GEANC.org. The warehouse gratefully accepts donations of new and gently used items from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

High Point wants input on active adult center

The City of High Point’s Parks & Recreation Department has launched a study to develop a vision for a new Center for Active Adults (for ages “50 and better”) and is asking for public input through a five-minute survey available online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/J5WKQ7J through July 28.

The survey invites High Point residents 40 and older to provide input on types of center-based activities and indoor and outdoor amenities. In addition to being offered online, hard copies are available at the Culler Senior Center and all High Point recreation centers. Residents who prefer to receive and respond to the survey by mail can call 336-883-3469.

A pre-design study will also gather input to help determine space needs, develop a conceptual vision for the building and site and inform preliminary cost projections. Study findings will be reported to the Parks & Recreation Commission at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 14 and to High Point’s City Council in September.

In 2019, the citizens of High Point voted to approve a bond referendum to construct a new state-of-the-art Center for Active Adults, to be located on the Oakview Park campus at 503 James Road. It will re-house programs offered at the Roy B. Culler Jr. Senior Center, currently located in the former Oak Hollow Mall, and allow for new program opportunities.

The Culler Senior Center, which offers a broad spectrum of fitness/wellness, socialization, arts-based and lifelong learning opportunities for adults over 50, is a North Carolina Division on Aging & Adult Services Center of Excellence.

Art gallery debuts redesigned website

This year has come with several changes and updates for The Art Gallery at Congdon Yards – a new location, new classes and workshops and now a newly redesigned website. The website has been updated to showcase all that TAG has to offer.

Visitors to the site can learn about current, upcoming and past exhibits as well as register for classes and workshops. Also available is the opportunity to become a patron of TAG by joining online or making donations in honor or memory of someone. The expanded calendar includes all the exhibits, events and programs and has various filters to improve search.

Visit the revised site at www.tagart.org.

The site has been streamlined and offers easy navigation and engaging content to help visitors discover and explore all that TAG offers. The Buzz Effect redesigned the site.

Use of native plants

The North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources has announced a new policy directing and encouraging the use of native plants at departmental locations and at local government sites receiving grants from the North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund. The policy, effective July 1, will help DNCR meet its mission of protecting the state’s natural heritage.

As the policy notes, native plants are adapted to the state’s environment and more likely to thrive, especially during drought. Unlike invasive plants that are non-native species, they do not overwhelm natural ecosystems. They support pollinators essential to food production and ecosystem health and boost otherwise declining bird populations that depend on insects associated with native gardens. Native plants, especially grasses, are better able to store carbon, thereby reducing greenhouse gases.

Going forward, landscaping for all property allocated to DNCR shall only use seeds and plants that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has classified as native to the southeastern United States. Additionally, landscaping for all projects funded by the fund shall only use these seeds and plants. Exceptions will exist for plants for crop cultivation, scientific research, botanical or historical gardens, turf grass, plantings for wildlife, or plantings for exhibits or for animal consumption at museums, zoos and aquariums.

In late June, DNCR and the Department of Administration installed a new 100% native plant garden in front of the DNCR headquarters building on Jones Street in Raleigh.

AuthoraCare Collective offers free webinar

AuthoraCare Collective will present the latest free Power of Knowing webinar, Loving and Understanding Someone with Addiction, from noon to 1 p.m. Aug. 15, on Zoom.

Many people love or know someone living with addiction. It is a complicated and difficult disease to understand. This webinar will discuss what addiction is, options for care and support available to all who are touched by addiction.

Moderator is Risa Hanau, clinical and community educator at AuthoraCare Collective. Panelists are Caroline Drake, who lost her daughter to an accidental overdose in July 2020; and Jim Albright, director of Guilford County Emergency Services, and founder of Guilford County Solutions to the Opioid Problem.

Register for the webinar at https://authoracare.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_enks3OjfRMeKfOvSsnUhfw.

Webinar ID: 816 8547 6198.

Join via phone call: 312-626-6799.

The webinar will stream on demand at authoracare.org/knowing after airing.