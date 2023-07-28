Watermelon social

Evergreens Lifestyle Center, a division of Senior Resources of Guilford, a nonprofit organization serving senior citizens in Guilford County, has planned a watermelon social for 2 p.m. July 31 at 1401 Benjamin Parkway in Greensboro.

The event is sponsored by HealthTeam Advantage and will feature fresh watermelon, watermelon trivia, games and a watermelon craft.

Evergreens is an active senior center for seniors 55 and older and it is the only nonprofit senior center in the area. It offers exercise classes per week, a new fitness center, unique arts and crafts classes, book club, classic movies on Fridays with a professional film critic and historian who introduces the movies, social activities, games and more.

For information, call 336-373-4816, Ext. 280.

Trail marker to honor 13 court case plaintiffs

The Museum and Archives of Rockingham County, the North Carolina African Heritage Commission and the Rockingham County Tourism Development Authority will host the dedication ceremony of a new North Carolina Civil Rights Trail Marker commemorating the 13 plaintiffs from Rockingham County in Griggs v. Duke Power. This United States Supreme Court Civil Rights case resulted in a landmark decision for fair employment and work conditions.

The program will be held at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 1 on the museum grounds at the site of the marker. The museum is at 1086 N.C. 65 in Wentworth.

For information, call 336-634-4949 or email executive-director@themarconline.org.

Meeting set for school initiative

City Help of the Triad is preparing to launch its Adopt a School Initiative for 2023-2024.

An interest meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. Aug. 1 at Bethany Fellowship Church 4707 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro.

The Adopt-a-School Program is a year-long, supported approach to developing partnerships between schools and their network of supporters, specifically churches, businesses and community organizations. The program connects churches, businesses, organizations and community members with disadvantaged schools every year. The initiative “provides much-needed support, mentoring, and assistance to our youth.”

To RSVP for the meeting, visit https://bit.ly/3pVr8Gx.

For information, call 336-347-3856 or visit cityhelptriad.org.

Bulla reunion

The 98th annual Bulla reunion is set for 11 a.m. Aug. 12 at Charlotte United Methodist Church, 1186 Old Charlotte Church Road in Asheboro.

Everyone should bring a covered dish; drinks, plates and utensils will be provided.

Participants are encouraged to bring memorabilia for the display table in the fellowship hall.

Participants should send obituaries and request more information by contacting Dianne Clapp at 3745 Williams Dairy Road in Greensboro, NC 27406-7914. Also, tarheelgal@juno.com or 336-674-6036.

Story of atomic bomb photographer to be told

Many Asheboro residents are aware that legendary Fire Chief John McGlohon, as an aerial reconnaissance photographer in World War II, snapped images of the atomic bomb blast at Hiroshima.

What they may not know is that as McGlohon began to tell his story, doubters arose—and because his images were classified Top Secret until 1995, proving it was problematic.

McGlohon’s friend and oral historian, Ken Samuelson, will share McGlohon’s unique story and detail his own efforts, through archives, museums and service members’ memories, to substantiate it, in a talk at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Asheboro Public Library, 201 Worth St.

Although only the three B-29 bombers assigned to the Hiroshima mission—including the “Enola Gay,” which dropped the bomb—were supposed to be in the area, a misunderstood order put McGlohon’s reconnaissance aircraft nearby. McGlohon captured images of the explosion and its aftermath.

After the war, McGlohon returned home and operated a photography business. In 1955, he joined the Asheboro Fire Department, and served as Chief from 1961 to 1985. After retirement, he served on the city council from 1987 to 2005 as mayor pro-tem.

Samuelson, from Moline, Ill., graduated from George Washington University and served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer. He later worked in financial management.

He has a long and deep interest in World War II, and has conducted oral histories with veterans for the North Carolina Museum of History, The National World War II Museum and the University of Florida Oral History Collection. He has published numerous articles on veterans he has interviewed.

His oral history work led him to McGlohon.

For information, call 336-318-6803.

Petty foundation to host its annual golf event

The Petty Family Foundation will host its annual Richard Petty Charity Golf Classic Oct. 3-4.

The two-day event kicks-off on Tuesday evening with a dinner and auction at the Petty Enterprises Historical Site, followed by the golf tournament on Wednesday at Grandover Resort & Spa. Proceeds will go to support the mission of the Petty Family Foundation.

“The Petty Family Foundation seeks positive change for those in need, by inspiring communities to enrich lives and provide the necessary means to empower those who help make dreams come true for others,” said Rebecca Moffitt, executive director of the foundation. “The golf tournament is just one way that everyone can help sustain our mission.”

Individual tickets and team sponsorships are still available. For information, call 336-495-6645 or email Shannon@pettyfamilyfoundation.org.

Creating positive youth interactions with police

Beyond Sports NC is partnering with the Greensboro and Winston-Salem Police departments this summer to create opportunities for positive interactions between officers and youth. The mission of Beyond Sports is to provide intentional opportunities and athletic activities that will have a positive impact on young people by breaking down social and economic barriers through access to programming and funding that addresses equity and unity in the Triad.

“Partnering with police departments is a win/win for everyone because our programs and clinics will provide an opportunity for police officers to interact with and build trust with young people in a fun setting,” said Mike Kennedy, co-founder of Beyond Sports NC.

Beyond Sports NC is currently accepting donations of money and equipment in order to sustain programs for the summer and year-round.

“Right now, we could use 5,000 balls, particularly for football, soccer or basketball,” said Kennedy. “Our goal is to supply each patrol car in both cities with sports balls that officers can keep in their cruisers and distribute to kids and teens. It will also allow officers to engage in some impromptu games of catch as they stop off in area neighborhoods.”

To donate or become involved, email info@beyondsportsnc.com.

Improving area transit

The Burlington-Graham Metropolitan Planning Organization is studying ways to improve transit service through its Regional Transit Feasibility Study. The study is being conducted by Nelson\Nygaard. As part of the planning process, the BGMPO is seeking community input on challenges using existing fixed route, express and on-demand transit services and identifying priorities for future improvements through an online survey and community meetings in August. The BGMPO region includes all of Alamance County and portions of Guilford and Orange counties. Transit service in the BGMPO region is provided by multiple transit operators, including Link Transit, Alamance County Transportation Authority, Piedmont Authority for Regional Transportation, Orange County Public Transportation and GoTriangle.

The BGMPO launched an online community survey to inform the study. The survey will be live until Aug. 27 and is available at surveymonkey.com/r/BGMPOTransit. Participants can respond to questions about locations they would like to access by transit improvements that would enhance their traveling experience and how they would prioritize investments given budget constraints.

Community members are also invited to attend public meetings to learn about the different transit systems and share their experiences and ideas for improving transit in the region. Virtual and in-person meeting formats will be offered and both meeting formats will cover the same content. The virtual meeting is scheduled for 6 to 7 p.m. Aug. 22 via Zoom. An in-person session will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Paramount Theater, 128 E. Front St. in Burlington. The in-person meeting will be an open house format, meaning community members may stop by at any time during the three-hour period. A brief presentation will be provided at 6 p.m.

Learn more about the project and sign up for the public meetings at bgmpo.org/transit study.

Free repair workshop

Reconsidered Goods, the Triad’s only nonprofit creative reuse center, will host Repair Café NC for a free repair workshop from 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 27 at 4118 Spring Garden St. in Greensboro.

Repair Café is a free repair workshop where residents bring common household items and receive repair assistance from volunteer coaches. Items commonly brought for repair include lamps, tabletop appliances, furniture, toys and jewelry. A wide variety of tools and talented repair coaches are on-hand to demonstrate repair techniques in collaboration with item owners. With only basic repair parts and no assistance from manufacturers, Repair Cafés typically see 65% of items go home fully repaired.

Registration is encouraged; visit www.repaircafenc.org.

The event is part of a weekend celebration at Reconsidered Goods with a special “soon-to-be-announced” sale event on Aug. 26, featuring Fresh AF Food Truck, Boomerang Mobile Bookshop and live music.