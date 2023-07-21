Health fair

The Rosa Foundation Guilford Triad Coalition Community Connectors will hold a community health fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 22 at Warnersville Recreation Center, 601 Doak St. in Greensboro.

The free event is sponsored by the City of Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department.

For information, call 336-373-2558.

Two Habitat families moving into homes

Two Habitat Alamance families are about to move into a home of their own thanks to their hard work and the generous support of the community.

The first dedication at 11:30 a.m. will be located at 485 Key St. in Burlington and is the future home of Yolanda Johnson and her three children. More than 100 women came together to serve and fundraise for her home for the Women Build last September. In addition, the Women Build sponsors were Labcorp, Twin Lakes Community and First Presbyterian Church of Burlington.

The second dedication at 1 p.m. will be located at 317 E. Sixth St. in Burlington. Twelve ministry partners worked on this house last summer.

GuilfordWorks hosting summit for employers

GuilfordWorks is hosting “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the Workplace: Building Your Culture of Belonging,” a summit for employers, from 8:15 a.m. to noon July 27 at GTCC Cameron Campus, 7908 Leabourne Road in Colfax. The event covers the importance of having a sound DEI program, reducing absenteeism and turnover and utilizing DEI to increase employee engagement and productivity. For more event information and to register, visit GuilfordWorks.org.

Held in partnership with Triad GoodWill and NCWorks, this event features speakers and panelists from the City of Greensboro, High Point University, Biscuitville, Pinnacle Financial Partners and North Carolina for Community and Justice.

Every Baby Guilford receives nearly $38K

In Guilford County, 45 out of 5,927 babies born in 2020 did not survive their first year. Black infants accounted for 60% of these deaths, revealing significant racial disparities. Guilford County’s infant mortality rate is nearly 10 percent higher than the state average and 34 percent higher than the national average.

To address these concerning statistics, Ready for School, Ready for Life (Ready Ready) has awarded Every Baby Guilford nearly $38,000 to establish a countywide doula program. The grant will enable Every Baby Guilford to provide trained doula care to expectant parents, aiming to reduce the high infant mortality rates in Guilford County.

Every Baby Guilford will hire a doula coordinator and contract with five doulas who have received evidence-based training and certification. Together, they will provide prenatal, birthing and postpartum support to 60 expectant families. Additionally, the doulas will collaborate with the YWCAs in Greensboro and High Point to offer support to pregnant individuals of color participating in home-visiting programs.

50th class reunion for Smith set for Oct. 6-8

The 1973 Smith High School Eagles 50th class reunion is set for Oct. 6-8.

Organizers are trying to locate classmates.

Alumni who have not been contacted by someone for the reunion, should contact Gertrude Beal at 336-299-8897 or gbeal@guilford.edu for information.

Free lessons to learn to play bridge

Central Carolina Bridge Association, is hosting a set of free lessons on how to play contract bridge, starting on Aug. 11 in Greensboro.

The course will be taught by Peter C. Boyd-Bowman, a Gold Life Master and experienced teacher, who often runs games and lessons on cruise ships as well.

The classes will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon Aug. 11, 18 and 25 at the Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Drive in Greensboro and from 9:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 1, 8 and 15 at the Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Parkway in Greensboro. More classes may be held Sept. 22 and Sept. 29; it is to be determined.

The maximum class size is 40 participants and advanced registration is requested. Send an email to pcboydbowman@gmail.com.

For information about the CCBA, visit www.ccbaunit169.org.

NAACP challenging SB 824 in court

The NAACP State Conference challenges SB 824, which requires North Carolina residents to present photographic identification to vote.

Community members are encouraged to be present and seated in the gallery at 10:30 a.m. July 26 at the U.S. Federal Courthouse, 324 W. Market St. in Greensboro.

For information, email Ehairston@dynamicimages4you.com.

Climax Fire Department to hold annual meeting

The Climax Volunteer Fire Department will have its annual meeting at 8 p.m. Aug. 4.

The public is invited and refreshments will be provided.

Station 35 is located at 1210 N.C. 62 East in Climax.

For information, call 336-674-0880.

City encourages pledge against violent crime

Greensboro residents are encouraged to take the GSO Peace on Purpose Pledge at https://form.jotform.com/231873388536064.

The Office of Community Safety’s Violence Prevention aims to collect 10,000 signed pledge cards by Sept. 23 to show citywide unity in reducing violent crime.

The key objective of Peace on Purpose is to ask residents to remain “on purpose” in the pursuit to reduce violence.

When residents submit the online form, a “Thank You” message will include a link to your completed pledge as a professionally designed pdf. Residents are encouraged to download it, post in on social media and put it up in their workspace or at home. Use the online form’s social media links to share directly on social media platforms.

GSO Peace on Purpose initiative kicked off June 2 at Barber Park with city management team members on hand to talk about violence prevention with residents.

Spend downtown for chance to win $500

At the halfway point, Downtown Greensboro’s Summer Passport Program, presented by Skyla Credit Union, has generated almost $100,000 in receipt entries. In the first seven weeks of the contest, 922 entries have been received with receipts totaling $97,484.21.

The first seven winners are:

Week 1: Cierra DiPilato and Bliss & Co. Downtown Salon

Week 2: Ashley Cook and Jacob Raymond Custom Jewelry

Week 3: Lea Frederick and Dram & Draught

Week 4: Paul Fisher and Design Archives

Week 5: Marscha Pizzino and Greensboro Day Spa

Week 6: Karlee Lakin and Crafted: The Art of the Taco

Week 7: Latisha McNeil and LUXE Fragrance Bar

The contest will run for 14 weeks with drawings held each Friday. The final drawing will be held Sept. 1. All businesses located in Downtown Greensboro are part of the Summer Passport program.

Spend $25 or more in a downtown Greensboro business for a chance to win $500. Participants can upload a photo of their receipt via the Downtown Greensboro App or to the Downtown Greensboro website to be entered into the weekly drawing. Additionally, the represented business on the winning receipt will also receive $500.

For information, including the entry form and rules to play, visit www.downtowngreensboro.org/events/summer-passport/.

Senior pageant

The Alamance County Senior Pageant is set for 2 p.m. Aug. 12 at John Kernodle Senior Center, 1535 S. Mebane St. in Burlington.

The event is an opportunity for senior women to showcase their inner beauty, style, poise and talent. Contestants will model an evening gown, share their talents and they will be interviewed by a judge.

For information, call 336-516-7889 or email plynn1121@yahoo.com.

Rockingham County early voting schedule

The Rockingham County Board of Elections has released its one-stop, early voting schedule.

Voting will be held at the board of elections office at 240 Cherokee Camp Road in Wentworth.

Constituents can early vote between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays, Oct. 19-Nov. 3.

There is also an opportunity to vote between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4.

For information, call 336-342-8110.