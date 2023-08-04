Rockingham County early voting schedule

The Rockingham County Board of Elections has released its one-stop, early voting schedule.

Voting will be held at the board of elections office at 240 Cherokee Camp Road in Wentworth.

Constituents can early vote between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays, Oct. 19-Nov. 3.

There is also an opportunity to vote between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4.

For information, call 336-342-8110.

Flag football and cheerleading

The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department’s Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation Unit is registering people ages 10 to 35 for fall Carolina Panther’s Challenger League Flag Football and Cheerleading. The program, offered in partnership with the Arc of Greensboro and NC Fusion, is free and space is limited. Register for football at tinyurl.com/5brzaxan or cheer at tinyurl.com/3kevbc2m.

The league gives individuals with disabilities a chance to play flag football or cheerleading with assistance from volunteers. The league is supported by a grant from the Carolina Panthers. Practices will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Fridays, Sept. 9 to Oct. 27. Game days may vary. A schedule will be sent out to all players and cheerleaders after registration.

AIR offers a variety of recreation programs and social events for individuals of all abilities. For information about AIR programs, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/AIR.

Asheboro library to host event Aug. 15

All Randolph County students are invited to a “Back-to-School Night” at 6 p.m. Aug. 15, at the Asheboro Public Library, 201 Worth St.

The event will showcase free resources that the library offers to support K-12 students, including Tutor.com, an new, online service that provides live, one-to-one tutoring in all subject areas through carefully vetted educators.

Students are invited to wear school colors to show their pride and will be able to test virtual resources, participate in brain games and win prizes to help out in the new school year.

Availability of Tutor.com is part of an “Equal Access to Tutoring” project developed by the Asheboro library Youth Services staff and funded by a federal Library Services and Construction Act grant via the State Library of North Carolina. At the Asheboro library alone, staff estimate they receive five requests for affordable tutoring each week.

Tutor.com will be accessible at all seven library branches and remotely to anyone with a library card or REAL2 student ID.

In addition, the grant will fund 10 each of laptops, Chromebooks and iPads for the Asheboro library that students can check out and use anywhere in the library to access Tutor.com and other resources.

For information, call 336-318-6804.

One City, One Book selection announced

Celebrating Greensboro’s rich literary heritage, the Greensboro Public Library, along with the Greensboro Public Library Foundation and a host of community partners, sponsors the One City, One Book community read every other year. For the fall of 2023, The One City, One Book selection is “The Carolina Table: North Carolina Writers on Food.” The book is a collection of essays exploring our heritage through food-related stories set in North Carolina. The book explores the many ways food influences community and family, meals and manners, regional traditions, recipes and recollections.

The late Randall Kenan, and award-winning novelist and food writer, edited the collection. Some of North Carolina’s favorite writers share their recollections including Lee Smith, Daniel Wallace, Marianne Gingher, Jill McCorkle, Jaki Shelton Green, Wayne Caldwell, Marcie Cohen Ferris, Michael McFee, Zelda Lockhart, noted cookbook author Nancie McDermott and many others.

One City, One Book programming begins this fall with lively programs, discussions, readings and more.

Community groups who want to participate are encouraged to reach out to Beth Sheffield at 336-373-3617. For more information about Library events and resources visit www.greensboro library.org.