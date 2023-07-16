Free book for kids

Beginning July 21, children 18 and younger can select one free book from their favorite Triad Goodwill store each Friday. The initiative will run through Aug. 25. Children must be present to receive a free book, and are limited to one book per child, once a day.

The community is encouraged to continue donating their gently used books to help grow and replenish the stores’ book selections throughout the summer. For information, visit www.triadgoodwill.org/freebookfriday.

Wellness classes for cancer survivors

Hirsch Wellness Network in Greensboro has multiple classes scheduled for August that are free to cancer survivors and caregivers. Some classes are in-person while others are online or hybrid.

Classes range from yoga to painting to therapeutic aquatics.

Visit HirschWellnessNetwork.org to view full descriptions and register for classes.

For information, call 336-209-0259.

Community chess matches

French Chess Grand Master Gabriel Flom will play chess with community members at 6 p.m. July 21 at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St. in Greensboro and at 6:30 p.m. July 26 at Lewis Recreation Center, 3110 Forest Lawn Drive in Greensboro. Test your skills or watch the master take on multiple challengers at once.

The Lewis Recreation Center event will be offered in partnership with the Greensboro Chess Club. For more parks and recreation programs, visit www.gsoparksandrec.org. For more LeBauer Park programs, visit the Greensboro Downtown Parks website, www.greensborodowntownparks.org.