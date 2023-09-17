Fundraiser for Paint the City Purple campaign

Portia Shipman invites everyone to join her at the “Grown and Sexy Evening of Elegance” birthday celebration, a star-studded event benefiting the “Paint the City Purple Campaign” by Portia Shipman Enterprises. The event is set for Sept. 22 at Bankers, 2519 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.

Doors open at the party at 8 p.m.

There will be celebrities, drink specials, food, hookah, raffles and more.

Tickets range from $25 to $100.

Proceeds benefit Paint the City Purple Campaign Domestic Violence Initiative.

For information, call 336-300-1333 or visit www.portiashipman.com/registration.

GROWTH Networking Event

UNCG’s Gerontology Research, Outreach, Workforce development and Teaching HUB (GROWTH) will hold a lunch and learn event at noon Oct. 3 at the Edwards Lounge, Stone Building, UNCG. The event is virtual and in-person. For those who RSVP and attend in person, there is a boxed lunch option.

Sudha Shreeniwas, a human development and family studies professor at UNCG, will discuss their ongoing research project focus on the use of prescripting arts participation for older adults connection to health care.

To attend, RSVP at tinyurl.com/2pd9b2kc by Sept. 29.

GROWTH’s mission is to encourage interdisciplinary and community-engaged research, teaching and service focused on aging and older adults. All UNCG faculty, staff, students, alumni and community partners are invited to participate in GROWTH-sponsored events.

For information, email GROWTH@uncg.edu.

Youth Leadership Greensboro accepting applications Greensboro Parks and Recreation is accepting applications through Sept. 22 for Youth Leadership Greensboro, a leadership development program for high school sophomores, juniors and seniors. Applications are available online at tinyurl.com/5xpfydcb.

The program costs $80 for the year and fee assistance is available. Participants will meet the second Wednesday of each month from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. from October until April at the Barber Park Event Center, 1502 Barber Park Drive in Greensboro. All sessions have been approved through Guilford County Schools and are considered an excused absence. This program is for exceptional students who want to make a difference in the community by becoming better advocates and problem-solvers. It is designed by teens who have graduated from the program. Students will learn about local issues of concern. Past subjects include diversity, politics, media, health, law and justice, the economy, environment and advocacy.

For information, call 336-373-7617 or 336-373-2734.

Operation School Watch — End of Initiative Report

The Greensboro Police Traffic Safety Unit implemented Operation School Watch Aug. 28-Sept. 8. Traffic violations involving speeding in school zones, seatbelt usage, pedestrian school cross-walk violations, graduated driving violations as well as school bus stop arm violations were primary concerns during this initiative.

Officers conducted overt as well as covert operations to detect violations, utilizing marked and unmarked police vehicles along with police spotter strategies. Officers followed school bus routes while watching for motorists who failed to stop for stopped school buses displaying their red lights and stop arms.

In addition to the school zone enforcement and school bus route operations, officers observed the driving habits of students as they were driving to and from school. Officers also focused on crash causing violations which would place students at risk as well as conducting seatbelt enforcement along school zone routes.

Electronic portable message boards were deployed by the GPD Traffic Unit, beginning Aug. 14, warning motorists of the school zones and the fines involved for speeding in school zones.

These are the results from Operation School Watch: Hours of dedicated staff, 57.75; warnings, 19; speeding in school zone violations, 79; child restraint violations, 0; stop arm violations, 0; driver’s license violations, 1; seatbelt violations, 1; criminal arrests, 0; traffic control device, 1; and safe movement violations, 0.

There were no serious crashes or injuries related to school transportation during this initiative. There was heavy congestion during the first two weeks of school, in and around student drop off areas, to include vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

Borrow an experience

The High Point Public Library will partner with the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts again this year to offer family four-packs of tickets to select performances for the library’s “Borrow an Experience” program.

These are the performances and date(s) that will be offered this season:

Spider-Man, Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28.

Paw Patrol Live!, Oct. 21-22.

Cirque Goes Broadway with Greensboro Symphony, 8 p.m. Nov. 11.

The Nutcracker, presented by the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7.

STOMP, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 2.

Video Games Live with Greensboro Symphony, 8 p.m. March 23.

Harry Potter & The Prisoner of Azkaban in Concert with Greensboro Symphony, 7 p.m. June 8.

Adult library cardholders, 18 years and older, in good standing, are eligible to check out each pass once per year and must reserve a pass in advance through the currently active list, available at https://bit.ly/m/HPPLexperiences.

The “Borrow an Experience” passes can be checked out on Mondays in the Children’s Department on the first floor of the library during library hours.

For information, email jim.zola@highpointnc.gov.

Bird club offering grants

The Piedmont Bird Club has launched its 11th annual mini-grant program, a great opportunity for individuals, nonprofits and youth to do a project that supports the appreciation and conservation of birds and other natural resources in the Piedmont area.

Types of projects can include:

Sustainable native plantings for wildlife in a public area.

Bird boxes for a neighborhood park.

Restoration of nesting boxes.

Educational presentation materials or projects for youth to help them learn about birds and conservation.

The application deadline is Dec. 6. Grants for amounts up to $500 will be awarded in January for projects to be completed by Aug. 1, 2024. Projects may be conducted in the late winter, spring or early summer.

For information, visit www.piedmontbirdclub.org.

Journey to Brave concert

The Kellin Foundation’s annual “Journey to Brave” concert and auction fundraiser will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 21 at Joymongers Brewing in downtown Greensboro. This family friendly event full of food and drink, music, games and prizes is set to be a fun night of making a difference as all proceeds raised will benefit the community mental health and substance use counseling, peer support and wraparound wellness services that the foundation provides to more than 12,000 children and adults annually.

The highlight of the evening will be a captivating concert by Camel City Yacht Club, renowned in the area for their soulful renditions of smooth rock hits from the 70’s and 80’s.

For information about this free event, visit www.kellinfoundation.org/events/journey-to-brave.

14th Annual Downtown Greenway Run on Sept. 23

The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with the Greensboro Parks Foundation, will host the 14th annual Downtown Greenway Run and Block Party from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 23 in LoFi Park. Registration is open for the one-mile fun run, walk and stroll, and a 5K timed race. The cost is $30 per person for the one-mile or $40 per person for the 5K, with discounted rates for kids. Sign up at tinyurl.com/2sncad6w.

Proceeds will directly support Downtown Greenway operations and community programs. People of all ages and dogs may participate in either event. Participants will receive an official event T-shirt, post-run refreshments from hospitality sponsor Deep Roots Market, and two drink tickets for soda, juice or water, or beer (21+ only) from beverage sponsor Joymongers Brewing Company.

The community is invited to enjoy the block party. It will feature a DJ, food to purchase from local food trucks and beverages from Joymongers. The fun continues with tailgate-style games to play, children’s activities, sponsor tents with giveaways, local vendor booths to visit, prize drawings and more.

Rehab begins on affordable studio apartment homes

Affordable Housing Management has begun a major rehabilitation of Southwoods, a Columbus Street apartment development consisting of 59 affordable studio homes.

The City of Greensboro is funding Southwoods’ rehabilitation project with $2,079,823 in American Rescue Act funds through a zero percent interest loan. The project was approved by City Council in October 2022 and authorized for contracting in May 2023.

Funding is also coming from: Low Income Housing Tax Credits from the NC Housing Finance Agency, Community Affordable Housing Equity Corp., NC Housing Finance Agency, Centrant Community Capital and Truist Bank.

The rehab is expected to be complete by the end of 2024. Occupancy is limited to households earning less than 50% of area median income. Rent will be $485 per month per unit.

The development’s rehab will be certified under the National Association of Home Builders’ National Green Building Standard and federal Energy Star programs.

Free Youth Basketball Skills Clinics begin Sept. 25

The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department will host a series of basketball skills clinics for children ages 5 to 14 at recreation centers citywide this September and October. No registration is required. Join to brush up your skills and learn some new techniques before basketball season begins.

The clinics will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays.

These are the locations and dates:

Brown Recreation Center, Sept. 25 and 27

Windsor Recreation Center, Oct. 2 and 4

Peeler Recreation Center, Oct. 9 and 11

Lindley Recreation Center, Oct. 16 and 18

Griffin Recreation Center, Oct. 23 and 25

For information, call 336-373-4706.

Virginia Tucker honored

The contributions made by North Carolina women mathematicians, including Virginia Tucker, a graduate of Woman’s College of the University of North Carolina (now UNCG), to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration will be commemorated with a North Carolina Highway Historical Marker.

In the early days of aerospace engineering, people — not machines — performed the mathematical calculations necessary to put humans in space. Women comprised the majority of these “calculators” or “computers.” Among them were many from North Carolina who participated in some of the most widely recognized American aerospace achievements of the 20th century.

The marker recognizing their endeavors will be placed adjacent to the Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh. It will be dedicated Sept. 22, following a program at 10:30 a.m.

Tucker, from Hertford in Perquimans County, was among the first five women mathematicians assigned to the newly organized computer pool at Langley Research Center in Virginia in September 1935. During World War II, she led the rapid expansion of the pool by recruiting extensively throughout the South, successfully bringing many fellow North Carolinians into the computing ranks. By 1946, she had been promoted to the position of Overall Supervisor for Computing, overseeing the work of more than 400 women mathematicians across Langley.

Bricksboro coming Sept. 30-Oct. 1

The Greensboro Science Center is once again partnering with the North Carolina LEGO User Group to host Bricksboro from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 in the GSC’s Great Hall, downstairs pendulum lobby and Safari Room.

GSC guests will have the opportunity to see original creations, learn building techniques, and talk about LEGO with members of a registered user group. Guests can also participate in a LEGO car race, create their own master builds and interact with FIRST Robotics Competition and FIRST Tech Challenge teams showcasing industrial-sized robots. Bricksboro activities are free with general admission or GSC membership.

For information, visit tinyurl.com/5yxnfact.

Veterans sought for parade

Disabled American Veterans Chapter 20 of Guilford County is seeking Gold Star families, World War II and Korean War veterans to participate in the upcoming Veteran’s Day Parade on Nov. 11. The parade will start at noon in downtown Greensboro.

Gold Star families, World War II and Korean veterans will be driven along the parade route in designated vehicles. Interested individuals may complete an application online at www.gcdav20.com. They can also email Frances McDaniel, DAV Chapter 20, at fmcdandav20@outlook.com or call Commander Bill Tate at 336-340-5454.

The Veterans Day Parade is co-sponsored by the city of Greensboro and Disabled American Veterans Chapter 20 of Guilford County.

GFD publishes annual report

The Greensboro Fire Department has published its Fiscal Year 2022-2023 annual report. Read it online at tinyurl.com/yc275fnh.

“The City of Greensboro’s continued growth and expansion underscores the need for a professional, high-quality fire service. This annual report will give you a glimpse at the challenges faced by the Greensboro Fire Department and how we are meeting the city council’s priority of making Greensboro the ‘Safest City,’” Fire Chief Jim Robinson said.

The report provides highlights from the department’s year, including plans to renovate aging fire stations, new efforts to combat staffing challenges and ways the department will address the expanding city. It also provides annual fire and rescue statistics and tells how Greensboro Fire is working with residents and community organizations.

Greensboro Jewish Federation receives grant

PJ Library, the flagship program of the Harold Grinspoon Foundation, which provides free books to families raising Jewish children all over the world, has given the Greensboro Jewish Federation a $7,000 grant to continue growing the Avivim Social Group, which is meant to strengthen and sustain pre-teen engagement while enhancing the community’s connection to Israel and promoting cultural exchange.

The Avivim Social Group will meet from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at the B’nai Shalom Day School, 804 Winview Drive in Greensboro.

Children will experience team building games, leadership opportunities, activities and snacks. Members will get to know all about Israel through Shinshinim Noa and Noga. The program is open to children in fourth through seventh-grades from any school.

For information, call 336-852-5433, Ext. 243 or email tlively@shalomgreensboro.org.

Adaptive tennis clinic

The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department and area tennis organizations will host a free adaptive standing tennis clinic for children ages 5 to 17 with a physical disability. The clinic will be held during the Carolinas Adaptive Standing Tennis Tournament from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at Pinetop Sport Club, 3723 Pinetop Road in Greensboro. Register for the clinic online at https://gretanc.wufoo.com/forms/m19fqke0pp8vez/.

Adaptive standing tennis is played by athletes with a physical disability, such as amputations, cerebral palsy and partial paralysis, who are able to play in a standing position. No experience is necessary to participate.

Residents are invited to watch tournament play from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 7. Admission is free.

For information, email susan@gretanc.com.

Hirsch Wellness Network announces classes

Hirsch Wellness Network in Greensboro has multiple classes scheduled for October that are free to cancer survivors and caregivers. Some classes are in-person while others are online.

Some of the highlights include kinetic awareness, yoga, meditation offerings, nature drawing, fall wreaths and more.

For information, visit www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org/classes or call 336-209-0259.

Smith Active Adult Center holds open house and wellness fair Sept. 28

In honor of National Senior Center Month, Greensboro’s Smith Active Adult Center at 2401 Fairview St. in Greensboro will host a free Open House and Health and Wellness Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 28. The event, which will highlight the center’s year-round offerings, is open to anyone ages 50 and older.

Participants will be able to tour the center, try the equipment in the fitness room with the assistance of a personal trainer, participate in various exercise demonstrations and talk with exhibitors who specialize in wellness products and services as well as various community resources. There will be flu and other vaccines available, collecting of old and unwanted medicine and Cone Health’s Mobile Unit on site. There will also be refreshments, goody bags and door prizes available.

Smith Active Adult Center features a fitness room, indoor pool, full-size gymnasium, activity rooms, outdoor bocce courts, horseshoe pits, pickleball courts and a raised garden. The center also offers innovative programs and fitness classes such as low-impact aerobics, chair yoga, boot camp, yoga on the mat and water aerobics.

For information, call 336-373-7564 or visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/ActiveAdults.