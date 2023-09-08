Learn about plastic pollution

Beyond Plastics Greensboro will present a slide show about plastic pollution at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 11 in the Garden Room, First Presbyterian Church, 617 N. Elm St. in Greensboro.

The presentation, “Plastics: Where we’ve been, where we are, where we are going,” will last about 35 to 40 minutes and there will be time for discussion following.

Parking is available in the area in front of the Welcome Center (near Elm Street) and in a parking lot across Elm. For information, email beyondplasticsgreensboro@gmail.com.

Community-wide High Point art projectHigh Point X Design, the organization that promotes High Point as a year-round design and art destination, and Sherwin-Williams are partnering with the High Point Public Library to host a community-wide art project at the High Point Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 9.

With the help of High Point artists, makers and community members, several pieces of surplus furniture and canvas will be transformed into colorful works of art. Paints and brushes will be provided by Sherwin-Williams, and the furniture and canvases will be donated by HPxD’s member companies.

All ages are welcome to drop by the High Point Farmers Market anytime between 9 a.m. and noon to help turn what would have been trash into pieces of art. For more information about the event, contact Jane Dagmi at jane@hpxd.org.

Support group sessions

AuthoraCare Collective will present Living After the Loss of a Spouse, Partner, or Constant Companion, a seven-session support group.

Daytime sessions are from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 13, 20, 27; Oct. 4, 11, 18 and 25, at AuthoraCare Collective, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro.

Evening sessions are from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 14, 21, 28; Oct. 5, 12, 19 and 26, at AuthoraCare Collective, 914 Chapel Hill Road, Burlington.

The registration deadline is Sept. 11.

To register, contact 336-621-5565 or email griefsupport@authoracare.org.

Community resource fair to be held Sept. 14The Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro will host a Community Resource Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 14 at 628 Summit Ave. in Greensboro.

Participating agencies include: YWCA Greensboro, Disability Advocacy Center, Partners Ending Homelessness, Senior Resources of Guilford, UNCG Center for Housing & Community Studies, Interactive Resource Center, Faith Action International House, One Step Further—Community Support & Nutrition Program, Family Service of the Piedmont, Kellin Foundation, Greensboro Urban Ministry, Ready for School, Ready for Life, Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services—Continuum of Care and Guilford County Mental Health.

Women and men, 18 and older are welcome to attend.

For information, call 336-275-6090, Ext. 213 or Hope@WomensCenterGSO.org.

Show auditions

In Tune, a local performing arts organization, will hold auditions for their upcoming Show Choir production from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.

All aspiring young singers and performers are encouraged to audition.

For information, visit www.intunegso.org or email intunemusic123@gmail.com.







Supporting more than 40,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities across the state, all North Carolina Bonefish Grill restaurants are teaming up with Special Olympics North Carolina for a month-long fundraiser.

Throughout September, Bonefish Grill guests can round up their check to the nearest dollar with the option to increase the donation to SONC. The nonprofit organization’s mission is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.

The restaurant will also be hosting a Tip-A-Cop fundraiser from 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 15 where local law enforcement will spend the evening serving guests to help raise funds for SONC and will donate 100% of their tips back to the organization.

Dine and Donate at the Greensboro Bonefish Grill restaurant located at 2100 Koury Blvd. in Greensboro.

To make a direct donation, visit tinyurl.com/yc3pevfp.







AuthoraCare Collective will present the Power of Knowing virtual webinar – “How Volunteering Can Change You and the World” from noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 21, on Zoom.

Participants will learn the benefits of volunteering and its impact on wellness, discover the range of volunteer opportunities at AuthoraCare Collective and learn the steps to becoming a volunteer.

Register for the webinar on Zoom: https://authoracare.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_y0AzL0u8T5-j_GR4FcB4fw#/registration.

Webinar ID: 832 3718 9961.

Join via phone call: 312-626-6799.

The webinar will stream on demand at www.authoracare.org/knowing.

To learn more, or to register for a webinar, visit www.authoracare.org/knowing.







The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Guilford County and surrounding area residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s Oct. 7 in Greensboro.

The Alzheimer’s Association—Western Carolina Chapter will be hosting Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Guilford County at First National Bank Field located at 408 Bellemeade Street in Greensboro. Check-in opens at 9 a.m. with an opening Ceremony at 10 a.m. and a walk start at 10:30 a.m.

On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony—a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s—their personal reasons to end the disease.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In North Carolina alone, there are more than 180,000 people living with the disease and 369,000 caregivers.

To register as a participant or team captain or to learn more about becoming a sponsor or volunteer of Walk to End Alzheimer's – Guilford County, visit act.alz.org/Guilford or call 800-272-3900.







Entry forms are now live for Downtown Greensboro’s 2023 Festival of Lights and Holiday Parade, taking place the first weekend in December in Downtown Greensboro. The festival is set for 5:30 to 9 p.m. Dec. 1 and the parade follows from noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 2.

The festival includes favorites like the community sing-along, lighting of the community tree in Center City Park, Santa in Hamburger Square and acoustic performances along Elm Street.

Those interested in performing acoustically along Elm Street, as well as food truck vendors to help feed thousands of visitors, can submit their interest forms online attinyurl.com/yc8f8a5r. The deadline to submit the forms is Oct. 22. Those chosen to participate will be notified by Nov. 1.

Those interested in being a part of this year’s parade are required to complete an online parade entry form at tinyurl.com/hyjyzbuh. Bands, drill teams and performance groups, along with nonprofit and for-profit organizations are all encouraged to participate. New this year, food vendors are invited to submit their interest to be stationed along the parade route.

Non-band entries are limited to the first 75 participants, no exceptions made. Submitting entry forms early is strongly recommended. All forms and required documentation are due by October 22.

For sponsor information, contact Keith Holliday at keith@downtowngreensboro.org.







The High Point Historical Society Monthly Program Series will take place at 10 a.m. Sept. 20 at Springfield Friends Meeting, located at 555 E. Springfield Road for “Springfield Friends and Old Domestic Life Museum Tour” with Pastor Josh Brown, minister of Springfield Meeting.

Brown will share highlights from Springfield Friend’s 250-year history. Attendees will explore the church built in 1927 and visit the Museum of Old Domestic Life to view clothing, tools, furniture and many other items from early members.

Though Springfield Friend’s current church was built in 1927, it emerged from the original building on land purchased in 1786 for five shillings. The 250 years of the church’s history hold numerous stories about the men and women who found their way to this gathering spot throughout the years.

Springfield Friends has offered many resources to the High Point community through the years, including schools, teacher training and a model farm that taught farmers modern agricultural methods. More recently, Springfield Friends has been involved with Community Outreach of Archdale/Trinity, Friends Emergency Material Assistance Program and Hospice of the Piedmont.

Brown will also take the tour group to Springfield Friend’s Museum of Old Domestic Life, located on its property. The museum holds items from families who attended the church during its early years, such as clothing, tools, furniture, saddles and many other items. The building itself, the Quaker meetinghouse in 1859, will be of interest to many visitors, as well as the adjacent historic cemetery.

This program is free and open to the public. For information, call 336-883-3022.