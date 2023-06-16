Homeowner assistance program offers help

City of Greensboro staff will be on-site at the World Refugee Day Celebration from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 17, at Hester Park, 3615 Deutzia St., to help residents apply for the Low-income Homeowner Assistance program.

Required application documentation (photos of these documents are acceptable) includes:

Two forms of proof of residence, such as a valid photo identification, most recent utility bill, or other official government mail showing the applicant’s name and address.

One proof of household income, such as a 2022 tax return, W-2 form, current paycheck stub or benefits statement.

The program is available only to single-family, owner-occupied properties (houses, townhouses and condos included) located within Greensboro’s city limits. Property owners must have owned and lived in the home for at least five years.

For one-person households, the total annual gross income for 2022 must be less than or equal to $41,000 to apply. For two or more people in a household, the total 2022 gross income must be less than or equal to $47,000.

For information, call 336-373-2349.

Belly dance classes

The High Point Public Library is hosting free belly dance classes from 3 to 4 p.m. Thursdays, through July 20.

Belly dancing is a fun form of dance with health benefits, including improved posture, reduced stress, weight loss and improved digestion through exercising the abdominal area.

This free class, sponsored by Friends of the High Point Public Library, will be held on the first floor in the Morgan Community Room and taught by Joylyn Howell of Shimmy Mob.

Registration is required; please contact Maxine Days to sign up at 336-883-3646 or maxine.days@highpointnc.gov.

Library to host sensory storytime

Central Library will host a Sensory Storytime for Adults with autism spectrum disorders, neuro-diversity and their caregivers from 1 to 2 p.m. June 22 at 219 N. Church St. This program was created to help adults of all ages and abilities to engage with literacy through books, storytelling, songs and rhymes to stimulate the senses.

This program provides a safe and welcoming environment for individuals to participate in a group activity that promotes literacy, socialization and sensory stimulation. The program includes interactive stories, music, and other sensory activities that help participants engage with the material and connect with others.

Individuals, families and adult day care groups are encouraged to attend. Seating is limited; registration is encouraged. To register, call 336-335-5430 or email antuan.hawkins@greensboro-nc.gov.

Theater performance

Creative Greensboro and Community Theater of Greensboro present the Tony award-winning musical, “Once on This Island,” by Lynn Aherns and Stephen Flaherty, directed by Todd Fisher and Rozalynn Fulton. Performances are June 22-25 at the Virginia Sutton Sommerville Theatre at Well- Spring, 4100 Well Spring Drive in Greensboro.

Tickets are $15 for seniors, students and children and $20 for adults.

For show times and to purchase tickets, visit www.creativegreenboro.com.

Fire-service camp

The Greensboro Fire Department will offer Camp Spark, a free, four-day camp that introduces high school girls to the fire service in an interactive and engaging environment July 17-21 at 1510 N. Church St. in Greensboro. The goal of Camp Spark is to instill self-confidence and encourage perseverance, while stressing the importance of keeping a good attitude, showing respect and gaining knowledge. Campers will learn the value of leadership, teamwork and learning the basics of firefighting from female firefighters.

The application period is open through June 30.

For information, email CampSpark@greensboro-nc.gov or visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/Home/Components/News/News/18279/36.

Lafayette to receive museum’s highest award

The Rev. Bernard Lafayette will be honored with the International Civil Rights Center & Museum’s highest award at its 2023 fundraising Gala on July 25, the day that marks the 63rd anniversary of the success of the Greensboro Sit-Ins, when the F.W. Woolworth’s was racially integrated.

A crucial contributor to the progress of social justice, Lafayette’s career has been distinguished for its constructive leadership in multiple organizations central to the modern Civil Rights Movement. He has long been included on the ICRCM’s short list of prospective honorees.

The museum had previously announced that U.S. Rep. Kweise Mfume would receive the award, but he has learned that essential congressional business will prevent his coming to Greensboro then.

For information, visit https://tickets.sitinmovement.org/e/2023-civil-rights-gala.