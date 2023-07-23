DAV supports kids with scholarship money

Disabled American Veterans Chapter 20 of Guilford County, under the leadership of Commander William B. Tate and Fundraising Chairperson Jarvis Bynum, has contributed $10,000 to the Just B Kids scholarship program, which provides free summer camp opportunities to children of wounded, disabled or fallen military veterans. The chapter’s fundraising sent 10 children from Guilford County to summer camp at Camp Weaver.

In partnership with DAV and Golden Corral, the Just B Kids program and Camp Corral have sent more than 17,000 children in North Carolina to the one-week summer camp for free. Camp Corral works with accredited camps throughout North Carolina to provide traditional camp experiences with specialized programs designed to build emotional resilience and transformational skills.

Community members and businesses are welcome to help the chapter continue this effort.

DAV Chapter 20 meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Golden Corral, 4404 Landview Drive in Greensboro. All area veterans are welcome.

For information, email fmcdandav20@outlook.com.

Identification drive

The YWCA High Point Latino Family Center in partnership with Faith Action International House will be hosting the YWCA’s annual FaithAction ID Drive. The FaithAction ID is for any resident who may have limited access to government-issued forms of identification and for those who support the mission of FaithAction—turning strangers into neighbors. It is not a government-issued form of ID or a driver’s license, but it is a verifiable form of identification that recognizes a person as part of the community. The ID can assist law enforcement to better identify, serve and protect community members. The ID may also be accepted by health centers, schools, businesses, and other city agencies—depending on the policy of each institution.

People obtaining the FaithAction ID must provide proof of identification such a National ID card or passport and proof of residency such as a utility bank or bank statement. The cost of the ID is $10, and participants must attend a mandatory orientation.

There will be six orientations for participants to attend from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 28 at YWCA High Point, 155 W. Westwood Ave., High Point. During the drive, residents will learn about resources offered by various organizations around the High Point area.

For information, call 336-379-0037 or email jasiel@faithaction.org.

Summer Jubilee

The City of High Point Human Relations Division, along with Brothers and Sisters in Christ of High Point, the High Point Public Library and the High Point Farmers Market, will host the fourth-annual Summer Jubilee back-to-school celebration and backpack giveaway from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 29 at the High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St.

Event partners will give away backpacks filled with school supplies beginning at 9 a.m., and operate on a first-come, first-served basis until supplies are gone.

The event will run in conjunction with the High Point Farmers Market, which will be open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and feature live music. Additionally, the jubilee will include face painters and a petting zoo from 9 a.m. to noon.

For information, call 336-883-3124 or email rase.mccray@highpointnc.gov.

Summer Trash Smash

High Point’s sixth-annual Summer Trash Smash event is set for 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 5, throughout the city. The event encourages residents to clean up the exterior of their homes or property and remove litter from their neighborhood by offering a chance to win a gift card to a local business.

During the event, designated police and fire personnel will be driving through High Point, looking for people removing litter from their neighborhoods or beautifying the exterior of their property. When they see someone doing this, they may stop and give the resident(s) a gift card from one of the participating sponsors, including local restaurants and grocery stores.

Not all officers and fire personnel on duty will be distributing gift cards. Residents should discard any trash or recycling in their personal rolling carts or apartment dumpster. Larger items can be placed on the roadside for bi-weekly collection by the city’s bulk collection truck.

For information, call 336-883-3520 or email rebecca.coplin@highpointnc.gov.

High Point survey

The City of High Point’s Parks & Recreation Department has launched a study to develop a vision for a new Center for Active Adults (for residents ages “50 and better”). As part of this process, representatives from the contracted design companies, HH Architecture and Lifespan Design Studio, will visit the Roy B. Culler Jr. Senior Center, 921 Eastchester Drive, Suite 1230, between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. July 26 to engage with current center patrons, staff and the public about the proposed center and hear more about their ideas and priorities.

Members of the HH-Lifespan team will host “conversation stations” focused on indoor and outdoor activities and amenities from 8:30 to 10 a.m., 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. and 3 to 4 p.m. Anyone interested in discussing options for the new facility is welcome to drop by during these times. An interactive gallery of images depicting cutting-edge active adult programs and examples of center amenities will be displayed from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

High Point Parks & Recreation is also asking for public input from residents 40 and older on the types of center-based activities and indoor and outdoor amenities the new center might offer. A brief survey is available online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/J5WKQ7J through July 28.

In addition to being offered online, hard copies of the survey are available at the Culler Senior Center and all High Point recreation centers. Residents who prefer to receive and respond to the survey by mail can call 336-883-3469.

Free Wyndham Championship tickets to educators, first responders, military

Piedmont Triad educators can attend the Wyndham Championship free of charge thanks to the Joseph M. Bryan Foundation; first responders and members of the military can also access free tickets. The 84th annual Wyndham Championship is set for Aug. 2-6 at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro.

Complimentary teacher tickets will not be available at the gate. To claim them, teachers should visit https://wyndham.spinzo.com/?group=teachers—yav3.

Piedmont Triad first responders, including law enforcement, fire and Emergency Medical Technicians, and one guest are admitted to the tournament free of charge courtesy of The Carroll Companies and Bee Safe Storage and Wine Cellar. Complimentary first responder tickets will not be available at the gate. To claim them, first responders should visit https://wyndham.spinzo.com/?group=first-responders-dyxt.

Limited complimentary tickets are available for military members (active duty, reservists and veterans) and one guest, courtesy of Heroes Vacation Club and Truist. These tickets include access to the Patriots’ Outpost at the 10th green. Complimentary military tickets are now only available for Aug, 3; all other days are sold out. Complimentary military tickets for Aug. 3 will not be available at the gate. To claim them, military members or veterans should visit https://wyndham.spinzo.com/?group=military-se4h.

Household hazardous waste event

The City of High Point will host its next Household Hazardous Waste disposal event for High Point residents from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Household Hazardous Waste Facility at 1401 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Accepted items include:

Aerosols, batteries, bleach/cleaners, electronics, fire extinguishers, furniture polish, fluorescent bulbs, nail polish/removers

Adhesives, gas cylinders, paints, solvents, stains/varnish, strippers/thinners, wood and metal cleaner, wood preservatives

Antifreeze, auto batteries, brake fluid, cleaners/degreasers, diesel fuel, gasoline or mixed gas, motor oil and filters, transmission fluid

Herbicides, lighter fluid, pesticides, poisons, pool chemicals

Electronics and tires (limit of four tires per visitor)

This event will not include paper shredding, but Styrofoam recycling will be available. Accepted foam includes clean egg cartons and meat trays, clean foam takeout containers and cups, packing material and foam coolers. Tape, bubble wrap, pluck foam, foam wrapping and foam peanuts will not be accepted. For ease of collection, make sure that all loose Styrofoam is bagged.

City staff will direct all vehicles through and unload all materials. Disposal is for household waste only. Materials from businesses, household garbage or medical waste will not be accepted. Proof of residency will be required for all disposals.

Residents are asked to have all materials to be collected in the trunk of their cars or in the bed of their pick-up trucks for easy access and removal.

High Point Residents can also find a comprehensive list of common household items and their proper disposal methods by visiting www.highpointnc.gov/whatdoidowith.For information, call 336-883-3681 or tim.daut@highpointnc.gov.

Quilts of Valor awarded

The Patriots Quilters of Randolph County awarded 41 Randolph Honor Guard members with an honorary “300,000 Quilts of Valor” in a ceremony held July 22 at Creekside Park in Archdale.

Men and women from the Honor Guard attend and serve at veteran funerals throughout Randolph County and other local counties presenting the folded flag and the 21-gun salute. All have served in one of the military branches and continue to serve the community and veterans through the Honor Guard at funerals daily.

Quilts of Valor began tracking the number of quilts awarded in 2018: The number is now at the 300,000 milestone. Although there are 600 groups across America making quilts, the Randolph County group of 17 women is new.

Patriot Quilters of Randolph County started in April of this year and has been making and awarding quilts to local veterans for the few months since.

The group invites any interested volunteers who would like to help make quilts, coordinate award ceremonies or donate to the group to contact Jodi Haskell at 336-628-2057.