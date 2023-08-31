Creative Aging Network-NC is offering a wide variety of classes this fall for adults at their Greensboro campus and also at the Trotter Active Adult Center. Registration is required and donations are always appreciated. For information, visit www.can-nc.org.

September Watercolor Workshop

Thursday, Sept. 14 from 9:30 a.m. to noon

Learn to paint beautiful sunflowers in watercolor during this September workshop with local artist, Jennifer Donley. Join her as she shares some of her tried and true techniques to create one of her favorite flowers.

$35 - All supplies included. Register at https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://form.jotform.com/230885709726165__;!!LvYzicI!mmvA6XHG68jHnGHojeqCknJuhtU6um1mivIf5ZrQLRukHXfilZy5vYXfIgcsKTecxfvcj0b4TtUsYdi-Vw$

Location: Creative Aging Network-NC, 2400 Summit Ave., Greensboro.

Mindful Art Journaling with Jennifer Donley

Mondays online via zoom starting Sept. 25 through Nov. 13th from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Relax, focus, and create in this live online class. Practice slow meditative patterns and mark making to calm your mind, increase focus, and get those creative juices flowing. During the last half of the class, create along with Jennifer as she demonstrates fun art practices that will invite you to explore new mediums and techniques. $15 per class. Register at https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://form.jotform.com/223454617502149__;!!LvYzicI!mmvA6XHG68jHnGHojeqCknJuhtU6um1mivIf5ZrQLRukHXfilZy5vYXfIgcsKTecxfvcj0b4TtUDcc46oQ$

Clay Garden Totems with Jennifer Donley

Tuesday mornings from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Sept. 26-Oct. 17).

Create your own sculpted garden totem! Throughout history, many cultures have embraced the totem to represent various beliefs and symbolize aspects of their civilizations. Learn to create your own 2-3 ft garden sculpture that represents your own journey. These totem sculptures will be created from different types of fired clay and arranged on a concrete and rebar base. You can install these one of a kind pieces in your garden to last for years! This class is limited to 6 participants so sign up today! $200 - All supplies included. Register at https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://form.jotform.com/231425024455145__;!!LvYzicI!mmvA6XHG68jHnGHojeqCknJuhtU6um1mivIf5ZrQLRukHXfilZy5vYXfIgcsKTecxfvcj0b4TtUZwew_AQ$

Location: Creative Aging Network-NC, 2400 Summit Ave., Greensboro.

En Plein Air Painting with Mavis Liggett

Saturday, Sept. 30 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Come outside and paint with us! In the class you will be inspired to observe & capture the beauty of your present outdoor surroundings. Learn how to choose a scene in nature to paint, how to block in areas of light and dark colors and then add details, texture and bright colors to create a unique painting. Bring your own apron or smock, comfortable shoes & hat if needed. Thanks to a grant from the Harris and Frances Block Foundation, this class is being offered at a reduced rate of $50.

Register at https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://form.jotform.com/231994113860155__;!!LvYzicI!mmvA6XHG68jHnGHojeqCknJuhtU6um1mivIf5ZrQLRukHXfilZy5vYXfIgcsKTecxfvcj0b4TtVPXjWarw$

Location: Creative Aging Network-NC, 2400 Summit Ave., Greensboro.

Mixed Media Series - 4 Sessions with Vanita Bailey

Wednesdays, Oct. 4, 11, 18, 25 from 1 to 3 p.m.

In this series you will create art using a variety of mediums such as pencils, pastels, ink, and watercolor. Apply a variety of techniques, such as drawing, painting, collage/montage and printmaking. Create versatile and expressive artwork reflecting a wide range of ideas and emotions. Learn to create beautiful and intricate visually pleasing designs. $25 per class or $90 Series. All supplies included. Register at https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://form.jotform.com/232275014339149__;!!LvYzicI!mmvA6XHG68jHnGHojeqCknJuhtU6um1mivIf5ZrQLRukHXfilZy5vYXfIgcsKTecxfvcj0b4TtXVretiyQ$

Location: Creative Aging Network-NC, 2400 Summit Ave., Greensboro.

Tie-Dye Basics with Vanita Bailey

Tuesday, Oct. 10 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Learn the process of creating colorful, one of a kind patterns using resist dyeing techniques such as folding, twisting, pleating, or crumpling fabric before binding with string or rubber bands. No experience necessary - all skill levels welcome! $25 per person. All supplies included. Register at https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://form.jotform.com/231386196588168__;!!LvYzicI!mmvA6XHG68jHnGHojeqCknJuhtU6um1mivIf5ZrQLRukHXfilZy5vYXfIgcsKTecxfvcj0b4TtXuDvobyQ$

Location: Trotter Active Adult Center, 3906 Betula St., Greensboro

Making Paint with Natural Pigments

Monday, Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to noon

A variety of colors can be made for painting using easy to find materials. Our handmade paints will have texture and can be mixed together for different hues. Bring small lidded containers if you would like to take a few colors home. Reconnect with the earth through creativity. Discover the exciting process of making your own paint.

Explore the benefits of making natural pigments from foraged raw resources. Thanks to a grant from the Harris and Frances Block Foundation, this class is being offered at a reduced rate of $10.

Register at https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://form.jotform.com/231384186137155__;!!LvYzicI!mmvA6XHG68jHnGHojeqCknJuhtU6um1mivIf5ZrQLRukHXfilZy5vYXfIgcsKTecxfvcj0b4TtUc5Y7NFA$

Location: Creative Aging Network-NC, 2400 Summit Ave., Greensboro.