Guilford County Sheriff’s Office Hosts “9/11 Ride to Remember”: 11 a.m. Sept. 9, starts at 5440 Millstream Road in McLeansville and ends at Rody’s Tavern, 5105 Michaux Road in Greensboro. $20 per rider and $10 per passenger. All proceeds will be donated to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and the Oaks Therapeutic Community. 336-641-3694.

Town of Danbury 49th Annual Parade: 10 a.m. Sept. 9, kicks off the annual Stokes Stomp, Festival on the Dan at Moratock Park in Danbury. Theme: “Celebrating First Responders: Hearts of Heroes.” 336-403-2207 or 336-593-2002.

9/11 Memorial Ruck: 8 a.m. Sept. 9, Station 1, 401 S. Church St., Asheboro. 9.11-mile walk/run. Attendees may carry weighted back packs and Asheboro Fire Department staff may carry spare SCBA Packs to honor those who died on Sept. 11. 336-625-4244.

9/11 Memorial Stair Climb: 9 a.m. Sept. 9, Eugene Parking Deck, 215 N. Eugene St., Greensboro. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. Commemorative T-shirts will be for sale at registration for $20.

9/11 Remembrance Night: 7-11 p.m. Sept. 9, Caraway Speedway, 2518 Race Track Road Extension, Sophia. 336-629-5803.

Fifth Annual Battle of the Badges Charity Softball Game: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 9, Truist Point, 301 N. Elm St., High Point. High Point Fire Department vs. the High Point Police Department. Gates open, 5:30 p.m. $10. Proceeds benefiting Angels in Blue and the N.C. Fallen Firefighters Association. Last year’s game raised more than $10,000. 336-888-1007.

9/11 Remembrance: 10:30-11 a.m. Sept. 10, Cedarock Park, 4242 R Dean Coleman Road, Burlington. Part of the Balloon Festival, Sept. 8-10. 336-932-8387, alcovets@gmail.com or www.alcovets.org.

The 2023 9/11 First Responders and Families Luncheon: 1 p.m. Sept. 10, Truist Point. Honors first responders and their families, whose attendance is free. All other guests can purchase tickets for $25, which will include a buffet of barbecue, brisket, chicken and more. tinyurl.com/4dyeudj4.

Climb to Remember: 6:15 a.m. Sept. 11, Truist Point. High Point Fire Department, High Point Police Department and other first responders taking part in a stair climb at Truist Point to honor those that lost their lives on 9/11. Gates open, 6 a.m. Free. Open to the public. Also there will be a blood drive from noon to 4:30 p.m. in the Catalyst Club. Make an appointment at tinyurl.com/3836ewmv. 336-888-1007.

Remembering 9/11: 4 p.m. Sept. 11, Asheboro Public Library, 201 Worth St. History teacher Clyde Ward recounts the day’s events for teens who were not alive at the time and talk about it’s historical context. 336-318-6800.

City of Graham’s 9/11 Commemorative 5K Run/Walk: 7 to 10 a.m. Sept. 16, 201 S. Main St. Come dressed in red, white and blue. Also, one-mile run/walk, a runner services station located in the fire bays, a Touch A Truck area, games and music with a DJ. Donations will be collected for the Children of Fallen Heroes organization. Rain or shine. Register by Sept. 13. www.CityofGraham.com.