In celebration of the ongoing progress toward freedom and independence for all Americans, the inaugural Freedom Fortnight Festival attracted an inclusive group of people to acknowledge the Civic Season, the period between Juneteenth and July 4th.

In Eden, nearly 100 people gathered in the city’s recreation center to express gratitude, play and participate in fellowship of food, music and spoken word about the “patriotism of celebrating this period in racially diverse unity,” said event organizer and curator David Campt, the founder of The Dialogue Company, author-facilitator of racial reconciliation book and workshops, and co-host of WFDD public radio’s “Let’s Talk About It” program.

“In this Civic Season we can now call the Freedom Fortnight, we have a real chance for Americans of all ages, races, orientations and backgrounds to reflect on, talk about and celebrate the strides our nation has made toward freedom for everyone,” he said, explaining, “It is also a time to commit to the central idea behind the United States that even if we disagree on some things, we know that freedom for everyone is not automatic and must b diligently pursued and energetically worked for by each generation.”

During the festival’s formal period, civic and public officials participated in singing the national anthem, followed by a recitation of Noah Griffin’s poem, “Juneteenth,” various patriotic songs including “My Country Tis of Thee,” “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” “America the Beautiful” and “This Land is Your Land.”

Campt said he hoped “this small experiment” would gain social traction in the future in North Carolina and around the nation as an intergeneration, inter-racial, multicity event that is patriotic, honest and fun. When racially and culturally diverse groups come together to celebrate freedom and independence, “we are intentionally disrupting deeply embedded segregation patterns and moving toward community and a more perfect union, as fraught as it has been challenging moving forward, but we must do it.”