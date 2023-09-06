Various streets and parking areas in downtown Greensboro will be closed Sept. 8-10 for the NC Folk Festival. See the following tips for getting to and around downtown during the event.

Free Bus & Shuttle Service

The Greensboro Transit Agency will offer fare-free bus service from 3 pm, Friday, September 8, to 10 pm on Sunday, September 11. Visit ridegta.com to plan your trip into downtown.

Once downtown, use the Hopper Trolley to travel around the festival footprint and into Southside and the south end of Elm Street. The trolley will detour slightly from its regular route to accommodate the festival and begins service at 11 am, Saturday and Sunday. See the festival map at https://tinyurl.com/pdjnnvef for the route and stops.

Parking Options

The following vehicle and bike parking locations are available for public use during the festival. The cost is $10 per day to park a vehicle.

• Church Street Deck, 215 N. Church St.

• Greene Street Deck, 211 S. Greene St.

• Bellemeade Street Deck, 200 N. Greene St.

• Eugene Street Deck, 215 S. Eugene St. - Free bike parking is available at the Eugene Street entrance.

Street Closures

Some street closures are already underway in the downtown area. The following streets will be closed from 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 8, until 6 a.m., Monday, Sept. 11. See this map at https://tinyurl.com/pdjnnvef for details.

East-West Streets

• Bellemeade Street between Eugene Street and Greene Street.

• February One Place in its entirety.

• Friendly Avenue between Greene Street and Church Street.

• Market Street between Eugene Street and Church Street.

• Sternberger Place in its entirety.

North-South Streets

• Commerce Place in its entirety.

• Davie Street from Abe Brenner Place to Washington Street.

• Elm Street from Abe Brenner Place to Washington Street.

• Greene Street from Friendly Avenue to February One Place.

• John Wesley Way in its entirety.

For information about the festival, visit ncfolkfestival.com.