SUMMERTIME SOUNDTRACK: Bring a lawn chair or blanket to City Center Park this Saturday as Chapel Hill-artist Wake Moody takes the stage for the free City Sunset Summer Concert Series. But don’t expect to stay seated for long as Moody combines old-school rock with influences like Daniel Caeser and Earth, Wind and Fire, with the ultimate goal of getting you on your feet and feeling every emotion under the sun. The concert starts at 7 p.m.