GRILLS GALORE: Whether you think you are good at cooking burgers or just better at eating them, drive thru Central Park in the city of King to get your weekend fix at the 2023 Lowe's Foods Burgerfest. It's $20 to enter the competition for a chance at $500 or free entry to enjoy live music, games and to judge and cast your vote for the Burger King or Queen. The event will run from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday.