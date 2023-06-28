GRILLS GALORE: Whether you think you are good at cooking burgers or just better at eating them, drive thru Central Park in the city of King to get your weekend fix at the 2023 Lowe's Foods Burgerfest. It's $20 to enter the competition for a chance at $500 or free entry to enjoy live music, games and to judge and cast your vote for the Burger King or Queen. The event will run from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Cooper Sullivan
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today