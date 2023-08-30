Guilford County Animal Services will temporarily suspend its Spay Neuter Voucher Program as it prepares to launch a new program in September. The current program is experiencing overwhelming demand prompting the department to make adjustments to allow more Guilford County citizens the opportunity to obtain a voucher.

“We are very fortunate that Guilford County residents are taking action like never before to have their pets spayed or neutered and we are excited to work on program adjustments to make the opportunity to spay or neuter a pet more convenient and accessible in Guilford County,” said Guilford County Animal Services Director Jorge Ortega. “Even with the success of our current voucher program, our Animal Resources Center remains full. Helping more people across the county gain access to spay or neuter their pet will help reduce the number of unwanted pets and make a difference in pet overpopulation in our community.”

Upgrades planned for the program include electronic voucher applications as well as identifying limits for the number of vouchers available per household, and the cost of surgery, vaccines and microchips.

Effective now, GCAS will be temporarily suspending the issuance of spay/neuter vouchers to prepare for the launch of the new program. The goal is to have the revised program up and running by Sept. 15, 2023.

GCAS will honor all vouchers and spay/neuter surgery invoices up to Friday, Sept. 1. Vouchers or invoices dated Sept. 2, 2023, or after will not be honored unless new vouchers are attached. Residents who need to have a pet spayed or neutered during this time are encouraged to work with their local veterinarian, or to wait until the program reopens in September.